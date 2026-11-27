Burga’s new Inspired by Panem Hunger Games tech collection is gorgeous (and on sale)
The designs cater to every capitol taste from vibrant to rebellious.
If you're deeply invested in The Hunger Games franchise, like me, then you've gotta check out this gorgeous new Inspired by Panem collection from Burga.
The company creates some of the most beautiful tech accessories I've ever seen, all with matching designs across stationary nd drinkware too, and some of these Sunrise on the Reaping patterns are really hitting me in my feels. It's all 25% off for Black Friday too, so really, what are you waiting for?
Don't worry, the collection is spoiler-free if you're yet to see the latest prequel in the series, with a few quotes here and there that don't give anything away. It's not all spring florals either, with several rebellious aesthetics and even the Mockingjay pin making an appearance on one design (I think this one is my fave). The entire collection is sooooo pretty! Check out some of the highlights below.
- Shop Burga's Black Friday sale with up to 49% off
- Shop CASETiFY's BF sale with up to 50% off
- Shop MOFT's 30% off Black Friday deals
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Beth is Creative Bloq’s Ecommerce Writer and has the fun job of finding you the very best prices and deals on creative tech. Beth kicked off her journalistic career writing for Digital Camera World and has since earned bylines on TechRadar and PetsRadar too. With a Master's degree in Photography, Beth loves getting to tinker with new cameras, especially camera phones, as the resident Samsung fan on the team.
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