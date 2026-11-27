If you're deeply invested in The Hunger Games franchise, like me, then you've gotta check out this gorgeous new Inspired by Panem collection from Burga.

The company creates some of the most beautiful tech accessories I've ever seen, all with matching designs across stationary nd drinkware too, and some of these Sunrise on the Reaping patterns are really hitting me in my feels. It's all 25% off for Black Friday too, so really, what are you waiting for?

Don't worry, the collection is spoiler-free if you're yet to see the latest prequel in the series, with a few quotes here and there that don't give anything away. It's not all spring florals either, with several rebellious aesthetics and even the Mockingjay pin making an appearance on one design (I think this one is my fave). The entire collection is sooooo pretty! Check out some of the highlights below.

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