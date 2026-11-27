The only budget ergonomic office chair to get a 10/10 from our chair expert just got a 26% discount
It's a record-low price for our favourite budget office chair.
We have a resident chair expert on the team and he has been singing the praises of the Sihoo M18 office chair for two years now. He gave it a very rare 10 out of 10 review, and for a budget chair this really means something. Add in the record 26% discount it's now got on Amazon, and it's packing serious value for brilliant looks, ergonomics and adjustability.
We said in our review at the time that there was nothing to fault at the original price, so when it's reduced to just $132.53, we're talking truly exceptional value for what is the only perfect-scoring budget chair in our pick of the best office chairs for back pain.
The Sihoo M18 remains the best economical ergonomic office chair we've seen in ten years of reviewing tech for creatives, and it's the only one our ecom editor wanted to keep after having one in for testing.
It's sturdy, well-built and easy to put together. For comfort and posture, it has a wide seat, adjustable lumbar support and arm rests that have a long range of movement up and down.
Not in the US? See the pricing in your region below.
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Georgia has spent the best part of the last decade writing about art, design and tech. After becoming the site's Editor since 2022, Georgia has put her passion and knowledge into steering the site into connecting with the creative community. As well as immersing herself with the industry at events like Adobe Max and the D&AD Awards, Georgia has continued to look out for projects to spotlight, products to test and growing the site. Georgia is also Programme Director of CB's award scheme – the Brand Impact Awards.
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