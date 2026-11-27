Happy Black Friday! (Or what feels like Black November). I'm rounding up the best deals I can find on some of the best 3D printers for creatives, as well as any discounts on accessories, tools, materials, filaments, resins, and everything related to the craft.

Some major brands have had 3D printing Black Friday sales live for a few weeks now, but I'm banking that the absolute best deals will emerge this weekend and in time for Cyber Monday, so stick with me! The top deal I've found so far is $300 off Bambu Lab's mighty H2C Combo printer, but rival deals are coming in hot from Elegoo and Creality too.

This live blog is a dedicated space for all of the best offers in one place, and I'll be providing live updates on new deals, where to shop, stock updates, general buying advice, and a bit of waffling all about 3D printers. Don't leave me talking to the void; leave a comment below and we can nerd out together. Happy shopping.