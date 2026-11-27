Live
Black Friday 3D printing deals have landed! Save on mega machines like the Bambu Lab H2C, Elegoo Centauri Carbon and Creality K2 Plus
If you've been waiting for the right time to buy a 3D printer, it's now.
Happy Black Friday! (Or what feels like Black November). I'm rounding up the best deals I can find on some of the best 3D printers for creatives, as well as any discounts on accessories, tools, materials, filaments, resins, and everything related to the craft.
Some major brands have had 3D printing Black Friday sales live for a few weeks now, but I'm banking that the absolute best deals will emerge this weekend and in time for Cyber Monday, so stick with me! The top deal I've found so far is $300 off Bambu Lab's mighty H2C Combo printer, but rival deals are coming in hot from Elegoo and Creality too.
This live blog is a dedicated space for all of the best offers in one place, and I'll be providing live updates on new deals, where to shop, stock updates, general buying advice, and a bit of waffling all about 3D printers. Don't leave me talking to the void; leave a comment below and we can nerd out together. Happy shopping.
Retailer Quick Links
- Bambu Lab: The best prices of the entire year
- Snapmaker: Flash deals coming in hot + U1 bundle
- Elegoo: Top deals with up to 54% off
- Anycubic: Up to $350 off popular printers
- Prusa: Freebies thrown in plus win a Signature Prusa OAK
- FlashForge: Up to $300 off + 50% off filament
- Creality: Big savings (printers, engravers, scanners)
- Heygears: Up to $933 off with big resin discounts
- SUNLU: Filament flash deals and resin mystery boxes
- BIQU: Up to 60% off + free gifts
Top deals
SAVE $300
This was Bambu Lab's flagship machine up until a few weeks ago when the H3C dropped. This might explain the discount, but its still a beastly machine.
SAVE 40%
If resin printing is more your speed then the Saturn series is a popular choice! You can also get a resin top up for only $1 extra.
SAVE $455
Big prints are on the table with Creality's K2 series, and this model boasts a large 350 × 350 × 350 mm build volume with an active heated chamber.
LIVE: Latest Updates
As promised, Amazon filament deals incoming:
I've been searching Amazon US for some deals and the top contenders I've found are as follows:
- Anycubic PETG 10KG bundle: was $139.99 - now $98.51
- SUNLU PLA 8-spool bundle (250g each): was $49.99 now $37.49
- SUNLU 10KG bundle (10 colours): Was $179.99 now $111.14 (huge 38% off)
Who wants some filament deals?? Let's goooo
Good afternoon, makers and Happy Black Friday to those who celebrate!
If you've landed on our 3D printing live blog, I'm guessing you want a bargain on one of the best 3D printers? Well, you're in luck, as that's exactly what I'm dedicating my entire working day to.
Keep a close eye on our deals boxes at the top of the page to see what's hot, and stick with me as I post live deals and discounts from both the US and UK markets as they come in.
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