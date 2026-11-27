As a writer, I'm obsessed with reMarkable's paper tablets – and they're $100 off for Black Friday
The Paper Pro and Paper Pro Move are both on offer right now.
If you'd asked me a year ago whether I wanted a 'paper tablet', I'd have told you to get out of town. What's the point? I've got an iPad, and I've got a notebook. Why would I need to combine the two? Fast forward to 2026, and I'm obsessed with the things. The best ones come from reMarkable, and several of its tablets are $100 off right now for Black Friday.
From the moment I tried the reMarkable Paper Pure a few months ago, I was sold. Aside from features like handwriting-to-text conversion, perhaps the biggest selling point of these tablets is the paper-like feel. And it really does feel real. The black-and-white e-ink display with its textured finish is a remarkable (sorry) replacement for paper, while intuitive editing tools like circling text to erase are genuinely useful.
Then I tried the reMarkable Paper Pro Move. This diminutive version of the tablet puts all of the benefits of the Pure into a smaller yet more premium package, with an aluminium design roughly the size of an actual notebook. This one has become my daily carry.
The reMarkable Paper Pro features an 11.8-inch colour electronic paper display, adjustable reading light, and a natural, paper-like writing experience. Designed for distraction-free productivity, it supports handwritten notes, sketching, PDF annotation, handwriting-to-text conversion, document organisation, and cloud synchronisation. Its slim design, responsive stylus and long battery life enhance everyday usability.
The reMarkable Paper Pro Move features a compact 7.3-inch colour electronic paper display, adjustable reading light and natural, paper-like writing experience. Designed for productivity on the go, it supports handwritten notes, sketching, PDF annotation, handwriting-to-text conversion and cloud synchronisation. Its lightweight, pocket-sized design offers portability and up to two weeks’ battery life.
If you're looking for a more traditional tablet, take a look at our roundup of the best iPad Black Friday deals available right now.
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Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles. He has interviewed leaders and designers at brands including Apple, Microsoft and Adobe. Daniel's debut book of short stories and poems was published in 2018, and his comedy newsletter is a Substack Bestseller.
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