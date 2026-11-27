If you'd asked me a year ago whether I wanted a 'paper tablet', I'd have told you to get out of town. What's the point? I've got an iPad, and I've got a notebook. Why would I need to combine the two? Fast forward to 2026, and I'm obsessed with the things. The best ones come from reMarkable, and several of its tablets are $100 off right now for Black Friday.

From the moment I tried the reMarkable Paper Pure a few months ago, I was sold. Aside from features like handwriting-to-text conversion, perhaps the biggest selling point of these tablets is the paper-like feel. And it really does feel real. The black-and-white e-ink display with its textured finish is a remarkable (sorry) replacement for paper, while intuitive editing tools like circling text to erase are genuinely useful.

Then I tried the reMarkable Paper Pro Move. This diminutive version of the tablet puts all of the benefits of the Pure into a smaller yet more premium package, with an aluminium design roughly the size of an actual notebook. This one has become my daily carry.

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If you're looking for a more traditional tablet, take a look at our roundup of the best iPad Black Friday deals available right now.