Black Friday is the perfect opportunity to refresh your art supply collection, especially if, like me, you're guilty of leaving them in the wishlist graveyard. Whether your paint markers are running dry or your graphite pencils are worn down to the stub, these deals are a great excuse to treat yourself.

From the best coloured pencils to the top fineliner pens, I've scoured the internet to find the juiciest deals on top art supply brands from Prismacolor to Posca. Consider this your official pardon to make those wishlist dreams a reality.