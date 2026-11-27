From pastels to marker pens, get essential art supplies starting from $8
Consider this your official pardon to treat yourself.
Black Friday is the perfect opportunity to refresh your art supply collection, especially if, like me, you're guilty of leaving them in the wishlist graveyard. Whether your paint markers are running dry or your graphite pencils are worn down to the stub, these deals are a great excuse to treat yourself.
From the best coloured pencils to the top fineliner pens, I've scoured the internet to find the juiciest deals on top art supply brands from Prismacolor to Posca. Consider this your official pardon to make those wishlist dreams a reality.
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Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s 5 Questions series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot).
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