Black Friday proper is ticking towards a close, but there's still time to get the Nintendo Switch 2 at the cheapest price we've seen in the US!
Woot has the Switch 2 at $469, down $30 from $499.99. And if you're after a bundle, Amazon has the Switch 2 + Mario Kart World reduced by $50 from $549 to $499.
UK readers can pick up the Switch 2 for £389.99 at Very, reduced from £419, along with a load of bundle deals. There are also plenty of Nintendo Switch game deals still to grab
Got your console sorted? Our guide to the best Nintendo Switch 2 accessories is worth a look too.
The best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals still live
Quick links
US deals:
- Switch 2:
$499$469 at Woot
- Switch 2 + Mario Kart World:
$549$499 at Amazon.
- Switch 2 games: up to 57% off at Amazon
UK deals
- Switch 2 + 5 games:
£627£489.99 at Very
- Switch 2 + Zelda Ocarina of Time:
£473£443 at Very
- Switch 2:
£419£389 at JoyBuy
Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals in the US
This matches the best Switch 2 deal on record in the US, which was also at Woot. There are still a few days left to go on it, but the question is whether stock will last that long.
Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals are mainly about bundles. This is the only one of note in the US, but it's a good one since you're effectively getting Mario Kart World thrown in the for the MSRP of the console alone (the game costs $79 on its own).
Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals in the UK
JoyBuy is one of several retailers that have shaved £30 off the price of the Switch 2 for Black Friday. You can find the same deal at Very among others.
You can save slightly more if you go for a bundle. The Switch 2 + Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is reduced from £479.99 to £443.99 for a discount of £36.
That's the deal I'd go for. We gave the game 5 out of 5 stars in our Zelda Ocarina of Time review.
I think this is the biggest Switch 2 bundle deal that I've ever seen! It combines the console with five games: Nintendo Switch Sports Resort, Zelda Ocarina of Time, Hot wheels. Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight and the Harry Potter-themed Hogwarts Legacy + 90 days of Nintendo Switch Online membership. This would be a great Christmas gift because is guarantees months of entertainment
Nintendo Switch game deals
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Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.
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