Black Friday proper is ticking towards a close, but there's still time to get the Nintendo Switch 2 at the cheapest price we've seen in the US!

Woot has the Switch 2 at $469, down $30 from $499.99. And if you're after a bundle, Amazon has the Switch 2 + Mario Kart World reduced by $50 from $549 to $499.

UK readers can pick up the Switch 2 for £389.99 at Very, reduced from £419, along with a load of bundle deals. There are also plenty of Nintendo Switch game deals still to grab

Got your console sorted? Our guide to the best Nintendo Switch 2 accessories is worth a look too.

The best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals still live

US deals:

UK deals

Switch 2 + 5 games: £627 £489.99 at Very

Switch 2 + Zelda Ocarina of Time: £473 £443 at Very

Switch 2: £419 £389 at JoyBuy

Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals in the US

Limited availability Save $30.99 Nintendo Switch 2 : was $499.99 now $469 at Woot! This matches the best Switch 2 deal on record in the US, which was also at Woot. There are still a few days left to go on it, but the question is whether stock will last that long.

US bundle deal Save $50 Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World : was $549 now $499 at Amazon Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals are mainly about bundles. This is the only one of note in the US, but it's a good one since you're effectively getting Mario Kart World thrown in the for the MSRP of the console alone (the game costs $79 on its own).

Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals in the UK

Huge bundle Save £137.01 Nintendo Switch 2 + 5 games: was £627 now £489.99 at very.co.uk I think this is the biggest Switch 2 bundle deal that I've ever seen! It combines the console with five games: Nintendo Switch Sports Resort, Zelda Ocarina of Time, Hot wheels. Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight and the Harry Potter-themed Hogwarts Legacy + 90 days of Nintendo Switch Online membership. This would be a great Christmas gift because is guarantees months of entertainment