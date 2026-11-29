The Shrek 5 character designs for Shrek, Fiona, and Donkey left many long-time fans of the movies aghast when the first trailer dropped last year. Some hoped the backlash might make DreamWorks rethink its direction for the sequel, but the animation studio just made clear that it's fully committed to the new look.

DreamWorks' latest Shrek 5 teaser is short, but it reveals a host of other popular characters, including Dragon, the Big Bad Wolf and the Three Little Pigs. And they look very different compared to how we know them.

Whole swamp pulled up for this one. https://t.co/BOFqRjDY7wNovember 28, 2026

Since the original Shrek's release in 2001, the franchise's character design have remained fairly constant until now. As a result, many people who grew up with the films have been shocked and confused by the new animation style.

Latest Videos From Creative Bloq Watch full video here:

Among the new batch of character reveals, Dragon seems to have been altered the least, but the fatter and less anthropomorphised Three Little Pigs are almost unrecognisable.

"Why do they look like a bootleg mobile game ad?," one person asks in the comments on X. "The animation looks like those garden scapes mobile game ads," someone else says.

@Shrek Quiero pensar que alguien se infiltró y los está saboteando desde adentro, jaja. https://t.co/5wKeCmDcDmNovember 28, 2026

So what's going on with the Shrek 5 character designs?

This isn't like the upcoming Ice Age Boiling Point, where the change in animation style can be explained by a new studio taking over. It's still DreamWorks behind the movie.

But DreamWorks has been exploring new styles. Puss N Boots: The Last Wish and The Wild Robot moved away from the purely realistic-CG 3D animation approach of the 2000s towards a more expressive, stylised hybrid animation. This year's Forgotten Island was also experimental, blending multiple animation styles, including 1990s anime influences and neon-drenched graphic visuals.

Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's a trend we've seen at other studios. Perhaps it's the Into the Spider-Verse effect, or studios have just realised that pure 3D realism is starting to look dated. Disney says Hexed will be its last original movie with its 3D style, and it's teased a new hybrid animation approach with the Lilo & Scratch short that accompanies it. Even Pixar, which popularised the 3D style, is breaking away from it for Gatto.

DreamWorks has made a technical change in its switch to the open-source rendering engine MoonRay, which it first used on How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World back in 2019. This allows more realistic and accurate lighting and smoother textures than what was possible in the early 2000s, when CG models had simpler facial rigs, skin textures and hair simulation. That's allowed DreamWorks to refine character features.

As we noted in our own MoonRay review, the rendering engine, which was also used in Kung Fu Panda, boasts high-performance Monte Carlo ray tracing. This is what allows that more photorealistic lighting.

Shrek 5 doesn't follow the same experimental direction as Puss N Boots, which is what some fans expected. It's 3D, but cleaner, more detailed, and it feels more cartoony, with round shapes and big eyes. Unlike with many animation franchises, DreamWorks has also taken the decision to age the characters to show the passing of time (although somehow the animals are all still alive). The result is that Shrek, Fiona, and Donkey look older and smoother at the same time, which feels a bit uncanny.

Some have theorised that it's an attempt to appeal to a younger audience, not just those who grew up with the franchise. Perhaps ultimately the new look Shrek occupies a difficult middle ground. It's not old-school Shrek enough to feel nostalgic but not stylised enough to feel like a completely fresh reinvention.

Shrek 5 will premiere on 30 June, 2027, starring Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz, Eddie Murphy, Zendaya, Skyler Gisondo, and Marcello Hernández.