The new Shrek 5 character design proves DreamWorks has lost its edge

A stale TikTok meme won’t get me on your side.

Still from new Shrek 5 teaser
(Image credit: Universal Pictures/DreamWorks)

Yesterday we were blessed with an unexpected teaser for the new Shrek 5 movie, but it seems things are looking a little different and fans (including myself) aren't happy. Since the original film's release in 2001, the franchises' character design has remained fairly unchanged – until now. Whichever ogre stars in the new trailer... that is not my Shrek.

I'm not alone in feeling a little hesitant about the new design – many of us who grew up with the Shrek films were shocked and downright confused by the drastic animation style change. Whatever the reason behind the character design revamp, the onslaught of fan backlash is certainly not the positive reception DreamWorks likely anticipated.

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

