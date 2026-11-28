LIVE: iPad Black Friday deals still going strong! Including $100 off brand new model
Find Black Friday or early Cyber Monday deals on iPad, iPad Air, iPad Pro or iPad mini, and Apple Pencil, AirPods Pro, cases and more.
We're in the nether regions between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and iPad deals are available! You might be looking for an classic iPad, an Air, Pro or mini, and you'll be pleased to know that there are deals on all of them.
The standout for me so far is the Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M4, 2026), now $649 at Amazon, cut from $749. That's $100 off a powerful tablet that feels as light to carry as a smaller model like the iPad mini.
Whether you draw for a living or just want a light tablet for the commute, we'll be adding reviews, guides and tips to help you choose the right iPad. If you're shopping for other Apple kit, our Apple Black Friday deals hub has more to look through.
Quick links US
- iPad (11th Gen):
$449$379 at Amazon
- iPad (10th Gen, Renewed): $340.96 at Walmart
- iPad Air (11-inch, M4):
$749$649 at Amazon
- iPad mini (A20 Pro):
$699$599 at Amazon
- iPad Pro (11-inch, M5):
$1,199$1,049 at Amazon
Quick links UK
- iPad (11th Gen):
£429£399 at Amazon
- iPad Air (11-inch, M4):
£749£644 at Amazon
- iPad mini (A20 Pro):
£699at Amazon
- iPad Pro (11-inch, M5):
£1,199£1,163 at Amazon
The best Black Friday iPad deals in the US
Looking for a tablet that covers the essentials, whether that's browsing, streaming box sets, sketching or taking notes? Apple's standard iPad is still a smart buy. It debuted in March 2025 at $349, before Apple lifted the price to $449 in July 2026 as part of a lineup-wide increase. This offer is the cheapest we've seen it since that happened.
UK deal: £
429 £399 at Very
Apple's M4 iPad Air only arrived in March, which makes this $100 cut a strong contender for the best Black Friday deal on it. We'd point most buyers here: it costs well under the Pro, yet it supports the Apple Pencil Pro and packs enough muscle for digital painting, photo retouching and the odd Final Cut edit. If you'd like a bigger canvas, the 13-inch version has also dropped by $100.
UK deal:
£749 £669 at Amazon
This is a solid but fairly run-of-the-mill saving on the base 11-inch iPad Pro. The bigger deal is at B&H, where the 13-inch Pro, which earned 4.5 stars from us, is $100 cheaper, and opting for the 512GB model lifts your saving to as much as $150.
If you're after something that can genuinely stand in for a laptop, this tablet is up to the job, with ample power for demanding graphics work and video editing. Its OLED display reaches a peak brightness of 1600 nits for HDR content, and the smooth 120Hz refresh rate keeps everything feeling responsive.
UK deal:
£1199 1163 at Amazon
Apple's newest iPad mini only landed earlier this month, so a discount this good, this soon, caught us off guard. Our design editor put it through its paces a couple of weeks back and came away impressed by the new OLED screen (no other iPad outside the Pro line has one), the quicker A20 Pro chip and the better speakers. Apple Pencil Pro support is still on board as well.
Happy to settle for last generation's 2024 model with the A17 Pro chip and a non-OLED display? Amazon has it marked down to $499.
A massive 40% off AirPods Pro 3!
Here's another accessory I'd put firmly on the must-have list: the AirPods Pro 3. They earn their place if your iPad goes out with you, or if you often work in cafés and other noisy places. Amazon has 40% off the AirPods Pro 3 right now, so they're a no-brainer at that price.
I'd skip the over-ear alternative, though. The AirPods Max are 24% off at Amazon, but even with the cut they're poor value. Our review covers everything in detail, but in short: they cost too much, there's no EQ, they sit heavily on your head, and the carry case is bizarre enough to resemble a nappy.
iPad Pro: For you?
The second I picked up the iPad Pro, I knew this sleek, expensive machine wasn't right for me.
It earned the title of our best creative tablet of 2025 in a near-spotless review, but my own workflow doesn't justify the outlay. I never came close to testing its limits, so what stuck with me was the weight rather than the Ultra Retina XDR display. That screen uses a Tandem OLED panel, which in plain terms means it looks stunning.
So here's my Black Friday advice: decide which iPad fits the way you work before you start browsing the deals. For most people, the standard iPad remains the smartest buy.
$30 off Apple Pencil Pro,
Should drawing or note taking be your main use for an iPad, pair it with an Apple Pencil. There are plenty of cheaper stylus options, and our guide to the best Apple Pencil alternatives covers them, but for sketching the genuine article is still the best.
Right now the Apple Pencil 2 is down from
$129 to $89 at Amazon US, a saving of $40. That's just $4 more than the lowest price we've seen, $84.99, which appeared briefly in early June.
Do you need an iPad or drawing tablet this Black Friday?
For drawing, an iPad is a solid choice, but it's not the only one. If sketching and illustration are your priority, a tablet made purely for that purpose could be the better buy.
The iPad's big advantage is independence: it works on its own, so you can draw anywhere without a computer. Android-based drawing tablets are catching up, though, including the XPPen Magic Pro and the Wacom MovinkPad Pro 14 (shown above during our review). Both have a screen texture that mimics paper more convincingly than an iPad does, and neither stylus ever needs charging. Both are also discounted for Black Friday.
- Wacom MovinkPad Pro 14:
$1,099$999.95 at Amazon
- XPPen MagicPad Pro 13:
$999$799 at Amazon
This iPad Air deal is perfect for digital artists
One deal stands out for me: Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M4, 2026), which has dropped from
$849 to $749 at Amazon. That's $100 off the newest Air. It's a sensible pick if you want a tablet that's easy to carry and still useful for real work, but find the iPad mini's screen too cramped.
£30 off the classic iPad
Amazon has cut the base iPad (11th gen, A16 chip) from £429 to £399.
It's the iPad I'd point most people towards. If you want a tablet for watching TV and films, playing the odd game or flicking through your photos on a big screen, paying more won't get you much. Video professionals are the exception. Our team has spent time with both this and the iPad Air, and each has its strengths, but if I were buying again and didn't need it for serious art or design work, this is the one I'd choose.
Which iPad should you buy?
Here's a short guide – but you can also check our iPad generations list.
iPad Pro: The one for heavy users. You get the best screen (it's OLED) and the most power, which suits 3D work, video editing and music production.
iPad Air: Still powerful, with a lovely screen, though it isn't OLED. It's more portable, but it isn't built for the heaviest workloads. Digital art, photo editing and lighter video editing are all well within its range.
iPad: The standard iPad is still capable, and it's a good fit for note taking, streaming and everyday productivity. Light digital art is fine here too.
iPad mini: More powerful than you'd expect. It can handle demanding creative apps, but the small screen makes serious work a squeeze.
Brand new iPad mini gets $100 off
Hello hello! As the weekend storms ahead, we're still here searching for iPad deals across all the different retailers. We've seen some strong deals so far, especially on the brand new iPad mini that was released last week. That was a surprise! It's now $499 at Amazon. Our reviewer, Dan, loved it – it's powerful, portable and almost perfect.
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