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A massive 40% off AirPods Pro 3! (Image credit: Apple/Future) Here's another accessory I'd put firmly on the must-have list: the AirPods Pro 3. They earn their place if your iPad goes out with you, or if you often work in cafés and other noisy places. Amazon has 40% off the AirPods Pro 3 right now, so they're a no-brainer at that price. I'd skip the over-ear alternative, though. The AirPods Max are 24% off at Amazon, but even with the cut they're poor value. Our review covers everything in detail, but in short: they cost too much, there's no EQ, they sit heavily on your head, and the carry case is bizarre enough to resemble a nappy.

iPad Pro: For you? (Image credit: Apple) The second I picked up the iPad Pro, I knew this sleek, expensive machine wasn't right for me. It earned the title of our best creative tablet of 2025 in a near-spotless review, but my own workflow doesn't justify the outlay. I never came close to testing its limits, so what stuck with me was the weight rather than the Ultra Retina XDR display. That screen uses a Tandem OLED panel, which in plain terms means it looks stunning. So here's my Black Friday advice: decide which iPad fits the way you work before you start browsing the deals. For most people, the standard iPad remains the smartest buy.

$30 off Apple Pencil Pro, (Image credit: Apple) Should drawing or note taking be your main use for an iPad, pair it with an Apple Pencil. There are plenty of cheaper stylus options, and our guide to the best Apple Pencil alternatives covers them, but for sketching the genuine article is still the best. Right now the Apple Pencil 2 is down from $129 to $89 at Amazon US, a saving of $40. That's just $4 more than the lowest price we've seen, $84.99, which appeared briefly in early June.

Do you need an iPad or drawing tablet this Black Friday? (Image credit: XPPen / Future) For drawing, an iPad is a solid choice, but it's not the only one. If sketching and illustration are your priority, a tablet made purely for that purpose could be the better buy. The iPad's big advantage is independence: it works on its own, so you can draw anywhere without a computer. Android-based drawing tablets are catching up, though, including the XPPen Magic Pro and the Wacom MovinkPad Pro 14 (shown above during our review). Both have a screen texture that mimics paper more convincingly than an iPad does, and neither stylus ever needs charging. Both are also discounted for Black Friday. Wacom MovinkPad Pro 14: $1,099 $999.95 at Amazon

XPPen MagicPad Pro 13: $999 $799 at Amazon

This iPad Air deal is perfect for digital artists (Image credit: Apple) One deal stands out for me: Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M4, 2026), which has dropped from $849 to $749 at Amazon. That's $100 off the newest Air. It's a sensible pick if you want a tablet that's easy to carry and still useful for real work, but find the iPad mini's screen too cramped.

£30 off the classic iPad (Image credit: Apple) Amazon has cut the base iPad (11th gen, A16 chip) from £429 to £399. It's the iPad I'd point most people towards. If you want a tablet for watching TV and films, playing the odd game or flicking through your photos on a big screen, paying more won't get you much. Video professionals are the exception. Our team has spent time with both this and the iPad Air, and each has its strengths, but if I were buying again and didn't need it for serious art or design work, this is the one I'd choose.

Which iPad should you buy? (Image credit: Apple/Future) Here's a short guide – but you can also check our iPad generations list. iPad Pro: The one for heavy users. You get the best screen (it's OLED) and the most power, which suits 3D work, video editing and music production. iPad Air: Still powerful, with a lovely screen, though it isn't OLED. It's more portable, but it isn't built for the heaviest workloads. Digital art, photo editing and lighter video editing are all well within its range. iPad: The standard iPad is still capable, and it's a good fit for note taking, streaming and everyday productivity. Light digital art is fine here too. iPad mini: More powerful than you'd expect. It can handle demanding creative apps, but the small screen makes serious work a squeeze.