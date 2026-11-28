Book Nooks are a great gift and the perfect cosy craft Christmas present for anyone who loves puzzles, crafts and models. I already found a good 33% off the Revell Tiny Adventures - Harry Potter Hogwarts Express Book Nook.

But the premium book nooks, the ones with hundreds of pieces that demand a crafter's eye, are here, and the good news is there's up to 52% off for Black Friday. These ones are complex but beautiful, feature LEDs and will light in emotive ways, some even making use of motion sensors.

I've found fantasy magical stores for Potterheads, romantic art lanes, and even two Starry Night book nooks, all reduced for Black Friday.