Buying for a designer can be a minefield. They're fussy about their tools, they have strong opinions on everything from colour gamuts to nib sizes, and the kit they crave often costs more than a sensible gift budget allows.

So it's great news that Black Friday has brought prices down on some creative gear that's both desirable and useful. And you don't need to spend a fortune: every gift below costs less than $200/£200, and they're all on sale in both the US and the UK right now – from Apple accessories to a quality pair of aired earphones.

Below, you'll f something for every kind of creative, from digital designers to people who still love the feel of ink on paper. US deals are immediately below, but if you're on the other side of the pond, skip to our UK deals.

US deals: Christmas gifts for designers

Apple AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $149 at Amazon Whether they're shutting out a noisy open-plan studio or focusing on a tricky edit at home, a good pair of noise-cancelling earbuds is a gift any designer will use every day. Apple's AirPods Pro 3 deliver up to twice the noise reduction of the AirPods Pro 2, plus adaptive audio, voice isolation and even heart-rate sensing for workouts. If your giftee is already in the Apple ecosystem, they'll pair seamlessly with their iPhone, iPad and Mac. Read more Read less ▼

Ohuhu Honolulu alcohol markers: was $49.99 now $37.99 at Amazon For the illustrator, sketcher or designer who still loves working on paper, a set of alcohol markers is a real treat. Ohuhu's Honolulu set includes 48 colours, each with a brush tip for expressive strokes and a chisel tip for broader coverage. The fast-drying ink is non-toxic, the markers are refillable so they'll go the distance, and a colourless blender is included for smooth gradients. Read more Read less ▼

Cricut Joy 2: was $139 now $109 at Amazon For the creative who loves making, a Cricut cutting machine opens up a whole world of new projects. The Joy 2 is Cricut's compact, beginner-friendly model: small enough to sit on a desk, yet able to cut personalised cards, gift tags, labels and vinyl decals with precision. This Essential Bundle comes with materials, starter tools and digital content, so they can start crafting as soon as it's unwrapped. Read more Read less ▼

Apple Pencil Pro: was $129 now $99 at Amazon If the creative in your life sketches on an iPad, the Apple Pencil Pro is the best stylus they can get. Clever squeeze gestures bring up tool palettes, haptic feedback lets them feel their actions, and it pairs and charges magnetically. Do check compatibility, though: it works with recent iPad Air, iPad Pro and iPad mini models, but not every iPad. Read more Read less ▼

Wacom Intuos: was $79.95 now $69.95 at Wacom Wacom's Intuos is a great first drawing tablet, so perfect for anyone who wants to get into digital art or retouch photos. The deal here is on the compact Intuos Small with Bluetooth, so they can use it without a cable, and it works with all the major creative apps on Mac and PC. Read more Read less ▼

Kiwi Ears KE4: was $199 now $169 at linsoul.com For a music-loving designer, a pair of audiophile in-ear monitors (IEMs) can be a revelation. The Kiwi Ears KE4 is the IEM we'd recommend to most people: two 10mm dynamic drivers deliver hefty, punchy bass, while two balanced armatures handle a rich, layered midrange that's the real star of the show. Note that it's wired, so they may need a USB-C dongle for their phone. Read more Read less ▼

UK deals: Christmas gifts for designers

Apple AirPods Pro 3: was £219 now £155.98 at Amazon All creatives occasionally need to block out a noisy open-plan studio or concentrate on a tricky edit at home. So a good pair of noise-cancelling earbuds is a gift they'll use every day. Apple's AirPods Pro 3 offer up to twice the noise reduction of the AirPods Pro 2, alongside adaptive audio, voice isolation and even heart-rate sensing for workouts. If your giftee is in the Apple ecosystem, they'll pair seamlessly with their iPhone, iPad and Mac. Read more Read less ▼

Ohuhu Honolulu alcohol markers: was £37.99 now £32.29 at Amazon There's nothing like working on paper, so a good set of alcohol markers will be a real treat for any creative. Ohuhu's Honolulu set gives you 48 colours, each with a brush tip for expressive strokes and a chisel tip for broader coverage. The ink is fast-drying and non-toxic, the markers are refillable so they'll last, and there's a colourless blender for smooth gradients. Read more Read less ▼

Cricut Joy 2: was £129.99 now £99.99 at Amazon Cricut cutting machines are highly sought after devices for anyone who enjoys crafting. The Joy 2 is Cricut's compact, beginner-friendly model" small enough to sit on a desk yet capable of cutting personalised cards, gift tags, labels and vinyl decals with precision. The Essential Bundle adds materials and starter tools. Read more Read less ▼

Apple Pencil Pro: was £129 now £99 at Amazon Sketching on the iPad is best done with Apple's own Pencil Pro. It features clever squeeze gestures for bringing up tool palettes, haptic feedback so they can feel their actions, and it pairs and charges magnetically. Do check compatibility before you buy, though: it works with recent iPad Air, iPad Pro and iPad mini models, but not every iPad. Read more Read less ▼

Wacom Intuos: was $74.99 now $62.99 at estore.wacom.com Here's a great gift for anyone who wants to get into digital art, retouch photos or simply swap the mouse for more natural control. This drawing tablet is compact, reliable and works with all the major creative apps on Mac and PC. The deal here is on the Intuos Medium, which will give your giftee more room for big, sweeping strokes. Read more Read less ▼