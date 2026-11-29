Get notified of updates

(Image credit: Nintendo) The festive season is well and truly upon us, which brings the sometimes joyous, other times stress-inducing task of how to entertain your nearest and dearest between all that important Christmas feasting. And what better way to bring everyone together than a bit of good ol' fashioned competition? Super Mario Party Jamboree is the perfect game to unite your loved ones, with 7 unique game boards and a whopping 132 minigames so you can play all day. With 22 playable characters, hopefully there won't be arguments over who gets to be Yoshi... Super Mario Party™ Jamboree - Nintendo Switch™ 2 Edition + Jamboree TV: was $79.99 now $59.99 at Amazon

(Image credit: ivoler) Okay, there comes a time during Switch sales events when I feel the need to spotlight some less sexy, practical deals. They might not be the most dopamine-inducing purchases, but they're essentials that are worth bagging during Black Friday to save yourself some pennies. As a naturally clumsy person, getting a screen protector for my Switch was a non-negotiable. While the Switch's screens are fairly robust, I don't want to take chances. This 3-Pack Screen Protector Tempered Glass for Nintendo Switch 2 was $6.99 now $5.59 at Amazon is a great option, with a nice 20% saving to sweeten the deal.

(Image credit: Nintendo) Another game spotlight? Don't mind if I do. Donkey Kong Bananza was seriously hyped before release, so it's no surprise it was met with high praise when it dropped. Thanks to its destruction-heavy gameplay and classic platformer feel, DK Bananza has become a new classic among Nintendo fans, scoring a 91 Metascore on Metacritic. Donkey Kong Bananza: was $69.99 now $49.99 at Amazon

(Image credit: LEGO) Looking for gifting options this Black Friday, but the Switch itself might be a little too pricey? Why not buy that Nintendo lover in your life some Lego? This Lego Super Mario Set: was $169.99 now $135.99 at Amazon is the perfect gift for master builders who love Nintendo classics. With a dynamic display stand and a poseable Mario, this set makes the perfect decor; the completed display model measures over 8.5 in. (22 cm) high, 12.5 in. (32 cm) long and 7.5 in. (19 cm) wide.

(Image credit: Nintendo) Okay... let me be nostalgic for a moment. One of my favourite things about the Switch is the ability to play some of my favourites from the classic Wii. While I loved my Wii, it sometimes featured... questionable sensitivity, which made gameplay frustrating at times. The play experience of the Switch is understandably far superior, but I still get the joy of playing old favourites. My highlight has to be this deal on Super Mario Galaxy™ + Super Mario Galaxy™ 2: was $69.99 now $48.97 at Amazon. I've had many an intense gaming session playing both of these titles, while my sister sat patiently waiting for the controller. (Don't worry, I'm a lot better at sharing nowadays.)

(Image credit: HORI / Amazon) While I love the build of the Switch, there are times that the little Joy-Cons feel a little uncomfortable, especially during long, unrelenting Animal Crossing sessions. (I think many underestimate the hard graft of fishing for Blathers.) To soothe my hand cramp, I bought myself the Hori Nintendo Switch Split Pad Pro: was $49.99 now $32.99 at Amazon. Officially licensed by Nintendo, the Split Pad Pro offers one of the best ergonomic gaming experiences I've ever experienced, with larger grips, buttons, triggers, analogue sticks, and D-pad built for comfort.

(Image credit: Nintendo) Hey folks, staff writer Natalie here to take over finding you the best Switch deals. I'll drop some console savings, discounts on accessories, and probably yap about my favourite Switch games too. Stay tuned! So far, my favourite deal is the Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World : was $549 now $499 at Amazon. Sadly, Switch consoles on their own don't tend to get that much of a discount, but bundles can offer you a sweet deal on games so you can get straight to playing. In this case, Mario Kart World typically retails for $79.99, so you're getting a nice saving on a top-rated Switch 2 game.

(Image credit: Nintendo) Looking for a Switch OLED discount? Right now, going refurbished is the best way, at least until US deals go live later today. Top retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart, sell certified, like-new units that usually include a full warranty. Currently, Amazon has dropped its renewed Switch OLED to £241.99, down from £259.

(Image credit: Nintendo) Don't mind me as I reminisce about times of yore, when gaming was innocent and dominated by massive sticks of plastic! I remember when I was playing my SNES back in the day. I had just got a Superscope for Christmas, and I don't think I've ever been happier. Well for some reason Nintendo don't make horribly over-engineered plastic fantastic accessories like they did. Instead, you'll have to make do with more functional add-on like this Steering Wheel, down from £16.99 to £11 over at Amazon.

(Image credit: Future Publishing Ltd) If you just want the Switch 2 console – with no bundled-in games or accessories – then your best bet is going to be this Argos deal. Switch 2 console down from £420 to £389.99 at Argos. This isn't the biggest of discounts, but honestly no online retailer has to offer us massive discounts at this point in time. The Switch is super popular, and makes for a perfect Christmas gift. With supply and demand being what they are, I'm surprised that there are any deals at all, if I'm honest!

(Image credit: Future/Nintendo) As it's currently 05:34 in New York, Washington, D.C., Miami, etc, and I'd say that's too early to be deal hunting, even for the most committed of Americans, let's keep things going with UK deals for now. The Mario Party bundle at Very is down from £475.99 to £449.98, which is slightly better than the previous price of £451.99 that I was seeing before the weekend.

(Image credit: Nintendo) I started deal-hunting for everything Switch-related earlier this week, and even back then one of the highlights was the Switch 2 console and the Switch Sports Resort game bundle. Now, there's good and bad news. That deal, which brought the price down to £399, was everywhere on Friday, including Amazon. As of right now, it's moved location and is only at Curry's, down from £449 to £399. It remains one of the best UK deals I can find on the Switch.

Hello hello! I'm Beren, Creative Bloq's ecom editor, and I'll be taking over from CB editor Georgia Coggan for a bit. So give me a second to boil the kettle and make myself a cuppa, and I'll be right back with all the best Switch deals that I can find...

US deals on Animal Crossing controllers Ask anyone what defines cosy Switch gaming and Animal Crossing is bound to come up first. So why not give your island life a matching controller to go with it? Looks are only part of the appeal. A proper controller is far kinder on your hands than the fiddly Joy-Cons, which makes a real difference during marathon fishing sessions and endless errands to Mr Nook. If cramped fingers have ever cut your playtime short, it's a worthwhile upgrade. I've found two Animal Crossing-themed picks, one with a subtler look and the other a bolder, pastel-packed design. HORI Wireless HORIPAD Turb $45.49 at Amazon US Turtle Beach Rematch Wireless Controller $39.99 at Amazon US

PowerA controllers: deals at Amazon It's a great time to upgrade your accessories to give you a better experience playing your Switch. I love these PowerA Controllers, and there are many that currently have a discount. They have vibrant designs, and there are so many different variations that everyone will be able to find something they like. (Image credit: Nintendo/Amazon) Shop PowerA controller deals at Amazon

How about something different? 37% off Nex Playground (Image credit: Nex Playground) Shop Nex Playground at Amazon – get 37% off It would be remiss of me not to mention that I published this article singing the praises of the Nex Playground, which is currently on sale for 37% off in the UK and 30% off in the US. If you're into gaming but looking for something a bit different, I can't recommend this console enough. It's an active play system, and you actually have to be up and moving to play as it tracks your body movements. The games are gentle, creative and imaginative – and range from characters your kids will know (like Bluey) to sports games a bit like the Nintendo Wii. See our Nex Playground review.

Refurbished Switch consoles! (Image credit: Nintendo) Refurbished tech used to be off-limits for us. Why push secondhand when new costs only a little more? But the market has shifted, and lately we've been rounding up refurbished deals from retailers we trust. Amazon is about as trusted as they come, and I'll admit this one slightly contradicts my last post. The best renewed Switch deal there right now is the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition OLED, slashed from £359 to £249. That's a £110 saving on a console that's been tested and restored. The real reason to buy refurbished from a major retailer rather than a random seller is the safety net. Renewed items on Amazon come with a replacement or refund guarantee, so if something's wrong, you're covered. Check the listing's warranty details before you buy, as terms vary by seller and product.

Donkey Kong Switch 2 Black Friday deal – record low price! (Image credit: Nintendo) Donkey Kong Bananza: $69.99 $49.99 at Amazon More games! Amazon has a good deal in the US on Donkey Kong Bananza in the US: now $20 off. This is only the second real deal we've seen on this Switch 2 exclusive in the US, and it's the first time it's fallen below $60. It's a fantastic game. We gave it a five-star review.

Switch 2 vs Switch OLED: Make the right choice! (Image credit: Nintendo) Staring at the Switch lineup and wondering which one deserves your cash? You're not alone. Our Switch 2 vs Switch OLED showdown will help you pick a winner. If money is your top consideration, the OLED could be a good shout, but you won't save tons on a new model over the prices today for the Switch 2. If you're hunting for the biggest possible saving, refurbished models are well worth a look (more on that later). And if you're after something pocket-friendly for relaxed, casual play, the Switch Lite is a cheerful little option. Our Switch vs Switch Lite guide has all the pointers you need.

EA Sports bundle (Image credit: Nintendo) Though I think the 5 game bundle is the best value, if you don't want all those games, the Nintendo Switch 2 Switch Sports Resort bundle, cutting the price from £439.99 to £399. Switch Sports Resort is among the latest Switch 2 releases, a reworking of the beloved Wii favourite that also appeared on the original Switch. Bought on its own, the game typically costs £49.99 elsewhere, yet Amazon's £399 bundle also throws in a three-month Switch Online code, so you're effectively getting both extras at a reduced price compared with the console alone. UK Only Nintendo Switch 2 Switch Sports Resort Bundle £399 at Amazon UK The bundle is the cheapest I've found, it's still £439 at Argos, for example. The game? It's very good, especially for the holidays. Switch Sports Resort is a pick-up-and-play party game with 12 motion-controlled sports set on Wuhu Island, from Tennis and Boxing to Skateboarding and Thumb Wrestling. And, it's exclusive to Switch 2, so it won't run on an older console.

Are these really good deals? You'll need some context on these prices since you're trying to save actual money. Here's what's been happening with Switch 2 prices lately. Why is the Switch 2 suddenly pricier? Blame the machines. AI data centers have been swallowing the world's memory chips all year, leaving RAM scarce and component costs sky-high. Layer on a mess of hardware tariffs (thanks for that, whoever's responsible!) and Nintendo's profit margins were squeezed hard. So what did Nintendo do? It put prices up in September, across the whole Switch line, rather than sell consoles at a loss. Sony and Apple made the same call, so this isn't a Nintendo-only story. What does that mean for Black Friday? Deals are coming, but manage your expectations. Any discounts will be measured against the new, higher September prices rather than the launch prices you might remember. A "deal" now may still cost more than the console did at launch. (Image credit: Nintendo)

Nintendo Switch 2 + Zelda Ocarina of Time / Hot wheels / Lego Batman / Hogwarts Legacy/ EA Sport (Image credit: Nintendo) The other standout deal I've noticed this morning is a generous bundle discount on the Switch 2 and FIVE games, including the new Zelda Ocarina of Time. This bundle is perfect for families, and includes Zelda Ocarina of Time / Hot wheels / Lego Batman / Hogwarts Legacy/ EA Sports. It really has something for everyone in the family. It's a good price as well, reduced from £627 RRP to £489.99 at Very.