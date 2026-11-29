As December approaches, I'm finally about what to gift my loved ones for Christmas (no, I'm not the kind of person who manages to get all of my Christmas shopping done in October, and I don't understand people who are). And as I look around my house at the objects I actually love, one stands out above the rest. Yes, it's my coffee machine.

I love my Moccamaster KBG Select coffee maker. Not only does it wake me up with beautifully crisp filter coffee every single morning, but it looks beautiful doing it. The elegant 1970s industrial design wouldn't look out of place in any kitchen from the last century. And best of all, right now, it's 33% off for Cyber Monday, with Amazon slashing the price down from $369 to $247.

But while the Moccamaster might be my favourite, it isn't the only coffee maker on offer right now. If you fancy giving the gift of great coffee this Christmas, there are a nice savings on a few models right now. Take a look at my pick of the best below.

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Save 33% Technivorm Moccamaster Select KBGV: was $369 now $247.95 at Amazon Save $122: You can currently save 33% on Technivorm's flagship Moccamaster coffee maker. This pump-free coffee maker heats water to the correct temperature for coffee extraction, brewing a full 40 oz pot of coffee in 4-6 minutes using one switch.

Save 33% Technivorm Moccamaster 79112 KBT: was $349 now $233 at Amazon The Moccamaster 79112 KBT combines retro industrial styling with exceptional filter coffee brewing. Its copper heating element ensures consistent brewing temperatures, while the stainless steel thermal carafe keeps coffee warm without a hotplate. Handmade in the Netherlands, it’s a stylish, durable choice for design-conscious creatives who appreciate a quality brew.

Save 53% Cuisinart Coffee maker: was $119.95 now $56.95 at Amazon The Cuisinart DCC-3200 PerfecTemp is a practical coffee maker for busy creative studios and home offices. Its generous 14-cup capacity, programmable brewing and adjustable coffee strength offer plenty of flexibility, while the stainless steel finish looks smart on any countertop. Ideal for keeping caffeine levels topped up throughout the working day.

Save 24% Ninja Coffee maker: was $169.99 now $129.99 at Amazon The Ninja Specialty Coffee Maker CM401 is a versatile option for creatives who like to mix up their caffeine routine. Four brewing styles, six serving sizes and a fold-away milk frother let you whip up everything from iced coffee to indulgent lattes, without investing in a separate, dedicated espresso machine.

Save 38% Nespresso Vertuo Pop+: was $159.95 now $98.96 at Amazon The Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ Deluxe by Breville features a 1.1-litre water tank, a 30-second heat-up time and automatic capsule ejection. It offers five cup sizes with single-button operation and automatic capsule recognition to adjust brewing parameters. This limited-edition model has a compact body finished in white with dark chrome accents.