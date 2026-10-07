Turns out Prime Day is a haven for coffee maker deals
Here's our pick of the best.
If you've been looking to buy a coffee maker, now might be the right time. Amazon is positively teeming with deals on the things for Prime Day (or Big Deal Days [or whatever else you want to call it]), with some as much as 50% off.
We've highlighted our pick of the best below, including beautiful machines from Nespresso, Lavazza, Keurig and more. These are the models that bring you the best combination of price, features, and positive customer reviews.
If you're already fully caffeinated, take a look at our wider coverage of this week's best Prime Day deals.
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Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles. He has interviewed leaders and designers at brands including Apple, Microsoft and Adobe. Daniel's debut book of short stories and poems was published in 2018, and his comedy newsletter is a Substack Bestseller.
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