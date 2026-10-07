Turns out Prime Day is a haven for coffee maker deals

If you've been looking to buy a coffee maker, now might be the right time. Amazon is positively teeming with deals on the things for Prime Day (or Big Deal Days [or whatever else you want to call it]), with some as much as 50% off.

We've highlighted our pick of the best below, including beautiful machines from Nespresso, Lavazza, Keurig and more. These are the models that bring you the best combination of price, features, and positive customer reviews.

If you're already fully caffeinated, take a look at our wider coverage of this week's best Prime Day deals.