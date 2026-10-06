This beautiful 3-in-1 coffee machine does everything you need – and it's $100 off this Amazon Prime Day

Making café-quality coffee at home has traditionally meant one of two things: spending a fortune on a machine, or spending months of trial and error working out how finely to grind your beans, how much to use and how firmly to press it down. The Ninja Luxe Café Premier sets out to change that, by being both affordable and easy to use, and right now it's down from $599.99 to $499.95.

When it launched in 2024, the Luxe Café was Ninja's first bean-to-cup espresso machine, taking on a market dominated by Breville and De'Longhi. It quickly won fans for doing three jobs in one: pulling espresso shots, brewing drip coffee and making cold brew, while handling most of the tricky stuff for you.

Not a Prime member? Try a 30 day free trial at Amazon Prime.

Check out the best Prime Day coffee machine deals over at Amazon

With its lower price, foolproof espresso system and ability to brew drip coffee, the Luxe Café is an excellent choice for any coffee lover. It both looks and feels like a much more expensive machine, so it's not surprising that since its launch, it's built a strong following.

If you're looking for rich espresso, stylish stainless steel design and easy cleaning, this will soon pay for itself in saved coffee shop trips. And with $100 off today this Amazon Prime Day, that value case gets even stronger.

Save $100.04 Ninja Luxe Café Premier: was $599.99 now $499.95 at Amazon With a built-in conical burr grinder, weight-based dosing, an assisted tamper and hands-free milk frothing, this beautiful looking coffee maker takes the guesswork out of every latte and cappuccino. At $100 off, this is one of the best-value bean-to-cup machines you can buy.

Coffee shop drinks, no skills required

(Image credit: Ninja)

The secret to the Luxe Café lies in what Ninja calls Barista Assist Technology. The machine recommends the right grind size for whichever drink you've chosen, weighs out exactly the right dose, and adjusts temperature and pressure as it brews. It even takes your water hardness into account.

The Dual Froth system is just as impressive. Pour milk into the jug, which has a magnetic whisk built in, pick your froth level and walk away. If you prefer to do things yourself, there's a manual steam mode too. Add in a cold-pressed espresso setting for iced lattes and espresso martinis, plus onboard storage for all the accessories, and it's clear that Ninja has thought of everything.

This brand has spent years building a reputation for smart, affordable kitchen appliances, from air fryers to blenders. The Luxe Café proved that it could take on the specialist coffee brands too, and at this Prime Day price, it's an easy recommendation for anyone looking to upgrade their morning coffee.