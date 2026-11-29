I enjoy writing about the Sihoo M18 office chair – not a phrase I thought I'd be writing this morning! But it's true. And the reason is that it's a rare thing – a budget chair that's well-made, comfortable and offers great value, which also happens to be further discounted for Cyber Monday!

You can get the Sihoo M18 down from £169.99 to £123 at Amazon.

When I reviewed the Sihoo M18 in September 2024, it was the first chair I gave a perfect 5/5. And I've been reviewing chairs ever since, and it remains one of only a handful of chairs that have attained that score. If I didn't already own one, I'd snap this up at this price.

Best budget chair Save 28% (£46.99) Sihoo M18: was £169.99 now £123 at Amazon For my money, this is the best value office chair that you can buy. As far as comfort, build materials and even looks, the M18 punches way above its weight, and it's a chair that I would recommend over many of the more expensive options out there.

If you're not in the UK, here are the best prices on the M18 wherever you are...