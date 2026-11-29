Testing drawing tablets means owning multiple pens, tablets and an iPad Pro that's rarely out of my hands. Wacom, XPPen, Huion, Apple: I've got all of them, and for a while they lived in a drawer that rattled every time I opened it, got stuck and jammed. My desk wasn't much better.

The fix was embarrassingly simple. I bought a roll-up and iPad case. Simple, huh? For Cyber Monday, leather specialist Harber London has a special deal: 2-for-1 and 30% off.

If you need something to put in a Harber London roll-up, case, or bag, read my guides to the best Wacom Cyber Monday, Huion Cyber Monday and XPPen Cyber Monday deals.

(Image credit: Future)

The Harber London Leather Rollup Cord & Tools Wrap now holds about a dozen of my styluses, plus spare nibs, charging cables and the odd USB lead. Everything sits in its own slot. The slots are adjustable, so fat pens and thin cables both fit, and there's an internal pocket for the bits that would otherwise vanish and get lost. Roll it up, and it goes in a bag as easily as it sits on a desk.

It's handmade in Spain from full-grain leather, and it feels like it. It's soft, it smells like a proper leather shop, and the stitching is neat and tight. It's not the cheapest way to store pens, but it beats the nylon pouches and plastic cable organisers I've been putting up with. And it's Cyber Monday, the holidays are coming, and I fancy a treat.

(Image credit: Future)

Get the handmade leather iPad case for 30% off

My treat when I went a little further: I picked Harber's Nomad Organiser to pair with the Rollup Cord & Tools Wrap. It carries an iPad Pro or MacBook (I used both), with pockets for a phone, notebook, charger and pens. Pair it with the roll-up and your whole setup travels together, which beats digging through three bags to find a cable.

The catch is the price: these are handmade in Spain, often to order, so they're not cheap. But for something that will last, or a gift for a loved one, they're excellent. The Rollup is around £69, down to £48.30, and the Nomad is £329, down to £230.30, with the 2-for-1 30% off deal. Harber is offering 30% off when you buy two or more items, which helps if you're buying both. There are, of course, a mix of 2-for-1 ideas, so you could pair the Rollup Cord & Tools Wrap with a cable or earbud tie for less.

For gifts, the roll-up is an easy win for any artist, illustrator, or person with too many pens and cables, and it's just as useful for traditional artists who need to store favourite pens and pencils. The Nomad is for someone who works wherever they land and likes the whole iPad kit in one place (of course, it can also store a Wacom MovinkPad Pro 14 or XPPen Magic Pro 13. I'd happily take both, and have done.

More of my Harber London Cyber Monday deal picks include an Apple Watch strap and an iPad case