Cricut isn’t playing around this Prime Day - save over 40% on top machines

October Prime Day hasn't let us down so far, and Cricut seriously came to play. The crafting company is slashing over 40% off machine bundles, with tools and heat press machines getting a generous discount too.

The top deal seems to be £130 off the Cricut Explore 5 Deluxe Bundle, which is currently down to just £212.99 in the UK from the usual £349.99 bundle price.

You can also save £50 on the Cricut Joy 2 Ultimate Bundle (I have this machine and it's excellent), now only £149.99 on Amazon, as well as £45 off the EasyPress SE heat-pressing machine.

These are some of the best Cricut machines you can get, and I've got all the details you need below.

Cricut Prime Day deals

Which Cricut machine should you buy this Prime Day ?

With so many great options, it can be hard to know which Cricut machine to buy if you're new to the community. I personally own the Cricut Maker 4 and absolutely love it. You can see my review of the Cricut Maker 4 for all of the details, but it's an excellent cutting machine, though slightly on the heavier side.

For something more compact and travel-friendly, I also can't recommend the Cricut Joy 2 enough! It's wonderful for quick crafts and smaller projects without needing to clear a lot of space on your craft bench.