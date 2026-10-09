Cricut Joy 2 vs Cricut Joy: which compact cutting machine should you buy?

The original Cricut Joy was nice and neat; it's still one of the best Cricut machines, and I've had one for years. But I always thought of it as the machine for fun projects, not for my main work as a quilter. The Joy 2 is different. It's more powerful, quicker and more agile, and it now slots into my workflow when my Cricut Maker 5 is busy or just too big for the job.

It's also still a joy, if you'll forgive me. Everyone I know now gets a card I make personally, which is handy when you forget a birthday and can't get to the shop in time (that's happened more than once).

Below, I test and compare the older Joy and the new Joy 2 to see if the updated model is better, especially as right now the original cutter is on sale. I'll start with a basic comparison and then dig a little deeper into how they are to use.

Cricut Joy 2 vs Cricut Joy: quick comparison

The original Cricut Joy is small, simple, and good for cards, labels, and decals, with Smart Materials and foil transfer on board. No Print Then Cut, no scoring, and you have to open the front section every time you use it.

By comparison, the new Joy 2 follows the same small, compact craft-machine idea, but in a lighter, flatter body that's ready to go straight out of the box. Print Then Cut means full-colour stickers, and the bundle includes a scoring tool. This newbie is fully automatic, too, making it incredibly easy to use.

(Image credit: Future)

Cricut Joy 2 vs Cricut Joy: price

The Joy 2 starts at $99 / £99.99; for comparison, the original Joy started at $179, so the new model already looks like a bargain. That's for the machine alone, and most people will end up buying a bundle. The Essentials Bundle includes a fine point blade, a scoring tool, a dual-tip pen, a LightGrip mat, a card mat, a portable trimmer, a weeding tool, a scraper and a spatula, so there's plenty to get started with, and you don't need to buy extras before your first project.

These days, the original Joy is much cheaper and often on sale as Cricut promotes its new machine, so expect to pay closer to £50-£69 for this older model. If you are buying a Joy 2, look for bundle deals on the Cricut store for a good deal.

Cricut Joy 2 vs Cricut Joy: design

When the older Joy is in use, you have to open the front section, and it measures 23cm deep. The Joy 2 is 15cm deep and ready to go because nothing folds out. It's slightly wider at 24cm vs 22cm, but much flatter at about 7cm tall vs about 11cm, and it weighs around 1kg vs the original's 1.7kg. It's noticeably easier to pick up.

I used to store my Joy in the cupboard because it was taking up space on my desk. The Joy 2 can just stay out, or you can slide it into a desk drawer. The plug also comes with adaptors for each country, and they're easy to swap, so it travels well (and I've seen people unpack this at airport security, so it's a gadget some crafters can't live without).

(Image credit: Future)

Cricut Joy 2 vs Cricut Joy: what's new?

Print Then Cut is the big addition. You print your images on an inkjet printer, upload them to Cricut Design Space, and the Joy 2 cuts them out with high accuracy. The original Joy couldn't do this, so stickers and other full-colour printable projects are new territory.

Scoring is the other one. The Joy 2 comes with a scoring tool, which opens up a lot more projects, especially folded cards. It also comes with a card-making mat, and I've found it ideal for cards. I use it for labels too, cut from card or vinyl.

For quilting, it's been great. I cut cardboard templates on the Joy 2, then use them to cut quilt patterns, and it's a quick, easy way to fit it into a job without bringing out the larger Cricut Maker 5, which I always save for larger projects because of its size.

It's also easier to use than the original Joy. Everything with Cricut is easy, but at first I found it odd to leave the little cutter to decide what to cut and how. It's sensor-driven, so you set up the project in the Cricut app, press your material against the rollers, and the Joy 2 does the rest. If you use the mat, you put it in at the "load and go" stage, and it gets on with it. If you're new to digital crafting, this machine gets you cutting quickly with no hassle.

Cricut says it works with 75+ materials, up from 50+ on the original, and you can use Smart Materials without a mat. Design Space now includes AI tools that make it easier to create highly personalised cards and projects.

(Image credit: Future)

Cricut Joy 2 vs Cricut Joy: common features

Both machines are compact and beginner-friendly, work with Smart Materials and foil transfer, and have the same cutting width: 4.5 inches (11.4cm). That's why neither suits big projects. With Smart Materials, you can cut lengths of up to 48 inches (about 122cm) without a mat, which suits long banners and decals.

The software is the same, but when you log in to Design Space, select the Joy 2 from the drop-down menu so you only see compatible projects.

(Image credit: Future)

Cricut Joy 2 vs Cricut Joy: which should you buy?

If it's your first compact Cricut, buy the Joy 2. It's well-priced for the tech and use cases, takes up much less room, is easier to use, and adds Print Then Cut and scoring. With all this on offer, I wouldn't buy the original new.

If you already own a Joy, it depends on what you make. For simple cards and vinyl labels, the original is still a really good machine (and if that's all you need, it's on sale so at a reasonable price).

But overall, it's hard not to opt for the new Joy 2. If you want stickers, are short on desk space, or are a crafter like me who wants a small machine to support the big one, the Joy 2 is worth the upgrade.