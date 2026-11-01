How to make these easy Halloween crafts with Cricut

Happy Halloween! The day isn't over yet, and if you're looking for a last-minute Cricut craft to enhance the spooky spirit, then I've got two excellent and super easy tutorials for you to follow along with that take less than an hour.

One of Cricut's best ambassadors, Kate Smith, showed a group of us how to create a terrorsome tote bag using glow-in-the-dark HTV vinyl, as well as spooky bunting using just two materials, card and string. You'll need one of the best Cricut machines for both of these projects, and I used the Cricut Joy 2 for the bunting, and my larger Cricut Maker 4 for the tote bag project.

Take a look at my video tutorial below, and let me know in the comments if you have any questions. Keep an eye on Cricut's online store as we head into peak retail season for some top Black Friday deals on machines, tools, and materials.

You will need:

(Image credit: Future)

A Cricut machine

A device with access to Cricut Design Space (phone, tablet, or laptop)

A light grip mat

Cardstock (colour of your choice)

Nice string for bunting

A blank tote bag

Glow-in-the-dark iron-on vinyl

A heat press or iron

Once you've gathered your materials, switch on your Cricut machine, boot up Cricut Design Space on your phone, tablet, or laptop and then you're ready to get making.

VIDEO: Halloween crafting with Cricut

This was my first time using glow-in-the-dark iron-on vinyl, and I'm absolutely obsessed with it. I'll definitely be buying some more. Watching it glow underneath the heat press as it glided along felt magical.