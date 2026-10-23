This scene is from my personal project, Blue Stained, a fantasy world where mysterious blue plants shape the lives of tribes that use them as everyday ingredients. This scene introduces a kind yet mad doctor who endlessly experiments with these plants.

Inspired by traditional Asian apothecaries and their tools, I wanted to create something with a striking contrast between the dark, monochromatic setting of an old, serious apothecary and the vibrant team within it.

To strengthen the storytelling, I enjoy adding comedic moments, like this nervous child being held back by the monkey during a doctor’s visit (if you need to build your own art setup, see our guides to the best drawing tablets or the best laptops for drawing).

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(Image credit: Eilene Huang)

01. Draft the composition (Image: © Eilene Huang) Each project begins with rough sketches, exploring the idea through composition, lighting and perspective. I carefully arrange each element to make sure the scene feels natural and intentional. Since my work is heavily focused on storytelling, clear gestures and expressions are very important to me. I aim to create images that feel like a captured moment, where the story is immediately understood.

02. Guide with colour (Image: © Eilene Huang) I limit the palette to guide the viewer’s focus. The dominant colour is a striking blue, contrasted with the dark brown tones of the background. The doctor has the highest visual hierarchy, with brighter values and dominant white fabrics. The child and the monkey nurses are the secondary focal points through a consistent blue and pink palette, creating a cohesive group while serving as a supporting crowd.

03. Balancing detail (Image: © Eilene Huang) During the render stage, I constantly check the image in greyscale to evaluate contrast and focus, ensuring the characters stand out clearly. The level of detail also needs to be carefully balanced to create breathing space. The highest level of detail is placed on the main characters in the centre, while the surrounding elements are simplified into silhouettes and larger shapes to support the overall composition.

This article originally appeared in ImagineFX. Subscribe to ImagineFX to never miss an issue. Print and digital subscriptions are available.

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