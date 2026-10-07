Polina Kirillov is an artist from Serbia who works in Photoshop, Clip Studio, Art studio and Blender. Polina has been working as a game artist for 10 years. She also loves D&D and likes to explore her characters through art.

“I enjoy experimenting with colour and finding new ways to make colours more expressive,” she says. Here are four examples of her work.

If you need the tools to develop your own worlds, see our guides to the best drawing tablets and the best laptops for drawing and digital art.

Lain

(Image credit: Polina Kirillova)

“In this art, I used the lasso tool while still aiming to retain a painterly feel.”

Master Frog

(Image credit: Polina Kirillova)

“In this piece, I wanted the contrasting colours to almost glow on the screen. It was also my way of paying tribute to my D&D Dungeon Master.”

Elven Queen

(Image credit: Polina Kirillova)

“For this piece, I challenged myself to work with a limited, high-key palette. I wanted to preserve depth while using mostly light colours where I could.”

Mena

(Image credit: Polina Kirillova)

“This is my favourite character. I wanted to make a vertical composition, but it took me a long time to find the right pose and angle.”

Want to explore the world of digital art? Our digital art newsletter is your go-to source for the latest news, trends, and inspiration from the worlds of art, illustration, 3D modelling, game design, animation, and beyond. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You can see more of Polina's work on her ArtStation profile .

This article originally appeared in ImagineFX. Subscribe to ImagineFX to never miss an issue. Print and digital subscriptions are available.

Today's drawing tablet deals

See our guide to the best drawing tablets for more options.

Creative Bloq is now easier to access than ever before with our on-the-go app, which brings you all the content you know and love from our website, but in a super-streamlined design.

Download the Creative Bloq app for iOS

Download the Creative Bloq app for Android