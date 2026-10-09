“This began as a portrait study from reference before evolving into freeform exploration. I pushed the image even further with fantastical elements”
Discover concept artist Alex Huneycutt's story-driven characters and environments.
Alex Huneycutt is a concept artist who specialises in story-driven characters, environments, comics and illustration. He taught himself to use Procreate through online courses and YouTube videos before moving into professional work.
Continuing our regular series of artist showcases, he briefly introduces three examples of his work below. If you're inspired, see our guides to the best drawing tablets and the best laptops for drawing and digital art.
Goblin Chirurgeon Reimagined
“A reimagining of Magic The Gathering's Goblin Chirurgeon Card, this piece transforms the original goblin with a hacksaw into a dark surgical session.”
Dragon Tamer
“This was created for a book with my mentor Kenny Vo based on the prompt Land of Legends. Exploring the girl’s story resulted in the tattoo ritual depicted here.”
Ethereal Goddess
“This began as a portrait study from reference before evolving into freeform exploration. I pushed the image even further with fantastical elements.”
You can see more of Marc's work on his ArtStation profile
Today's best drawing tablet deals
Inspired to work on your own digital art? See below for deals on drawing tablets that we've reviewed.
Our digital art newsletter is your go-to source for the latest news, trends, and inspiration from the worlds of art, illustration, 3D modelling, game design, animation, and beyond.
This article originally appeared in ImagineFX. Subscribe to ImagineFX to never miss an issue. Print and digital subscriptions are available.
Creative Bloq is now easier to access than ever before with our on-the-go app, which brings you all the content you know and love from our website, but in a super-streamlined design.
Download the Creative Bloq app for iOS
Download the Creative Bloq app for Android
ImagineFX is the No.1 selling digital art magazine for fantasy and sci-fi enthusiasts! Featuring digital and traditional drawing skills, game design, manga and film art each issue is crammed with training and inspiration from leading artists in their fields. Whether it's learning from comic art's Adam Hughes, fantasy art's John Howe, or digital painting's Loish, ImagineFX has you covered. ImagineFX has been inspiring artists for over 20 years!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.