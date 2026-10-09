Alex Huneycutt is a concept artist who specialises in story-driven characters, environments, comics and illustration. He taught himself to use Procreate through online courses and YouTube videos before moving into professional work.

Continuing our regular series of artist showcases, he briefly introduces three examples of his work below. If you're inspired, see our guides to the best drawing tablets and the best laptops for drawing and digital art.

Goblin Chirurgeon Reimagined

(Image credit: Alex Huneycutt)

“A reimagining of Magic The Gathering's Goblin Chirurgeon Card, this piece transforms the original goblin with a hacksaw into a dark surgical session.”

Dragon Tamer

(Image credit: Alex Huneycutt)

“This was created for a book with my mentor Kenny Vo based on the prompt Land of Legends. Exploring the girl’s story resulted in the tattoo ritual depicted here.”

Ethereal Goddess

(Image credit: Alex Huneycutt)

“This began as a portrait study from reference before evolving into freeform exploration. I pushed the image even further with fantastical elements.”

You can see more of Marc's work on his ArtStation profile

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