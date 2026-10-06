From a taxi centaur to a harpy who can't fly, discover this digital artist's surprising fantasy world
Edwin Vorng loves the challenge of showing a character’s complex personality visually.
Edwin Vorng is a concept artist based in France who specialises in character design, Edwin works as an art lead at Envar Entertainment and loves the challenge of showing a character’s complex personality visually. "I want to feel the story just by looking at them," he says.
Below, he introduces three characters from his personal project Stone Decay. If you need the tools to develop your own worlds, see our guides to the best drawing tablets and the best laptops for drawing and digital art.
Céléana
“This is Céléana, the main character from my one of my personal projects: Stone Decay. It’s really fun to put a fantasy character in a more modern world.”
General Fairlois
“This is Céléana’s mother, General Fairlois. It was fun to create visual clues that show their family connections, but also highlight their differences.”
Frank
“Finally, this is Frank from the same universe. He’s a centaur working as a taxi. It was really fun to imagine people using the centaur as a transportation service.”
You can see more of Edwin's work on his ArtStation profile.
This article originally appeared in ImagineFX. Subscribe to ImagineFX to never miss an issue. Print and digital subscriptions are available.
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