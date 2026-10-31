"Use their tools against them": why AI isn't the death of production design

AI is the antithesis of feelings. It is a removal of humanity. It is something we, as designers, “feel” forced and obligated to use due to economics and survival. AI can do some amazing technical things.

For instance, there is no reason to ever have green screens again or LED volumes. I feel bad for those who invested heavily in LED walls. Rig removal can be done instantaneously. Set extensions will soon be a snap. That’s technically useful and economically enticing. It can also be used as a fast way to make references and communicate visual intentions.

Many people will lose work if they don’t adapt to this monster being forced on us without our choice. At the end of the day, humans are more capable of coming up with novel ideas. We have lives, memories, true emotions and experiences that haven’t ever been posted onto a forum or social media platform for the AI vacuum machines to suck up and regurgitate with a prompt.