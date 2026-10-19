Sketchbook special! Issue 272 of ImagineFX

In this month's ImagineFX we return to one of our most popular formats; the sketchbook special. Filled cover to cover with a huge array of sketches, doodles, practice and development pages, and in-depth interviews.

Read on below to see all the major articles waiting for you this month.

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Inside the latest ImagineFX

Delve into the sketchbooks of a wide array of artists, to discover their idea development, practice sessions and doodles. (Image credit: Future)

Loish shares her thoughts on her sketching process and it's value to her art. (Image credit: Future)

Ben Mauro talks about the place of sketching in his workflow, especially in his Huxley project. (Image credit: Future)

It's not all black and white sketches, as shown in the colourful pages of Heidi Marie Smith. (Image credit: Future)

Our cover artist, Jennifer Park, opens the pages of her sketchbook and talks about how she uses it for her stunning art. (Image credit: Future)

We hope you enjoy the issue!