Sketchbook special! Issue 272 of ImagineFX

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Practical inspiration for your art projects

Pages from issue 272 of ImagineFX
Our sketchbook special is back! (Image credit: Future)

In this month's ImagineFX we return to one of our most popular formats; the sketchbook special. Filled cover to cover with a huge array of sketches, doodles, practice and development pages, and in-depth interviews.

Read on below to see all the major articles waiting for you this month.

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Inside the latest ImagineFX

Pages from issue 272 of ImagineFX

Delve into the sketchbooks of a wide array of artists, to discover their idea development, practice sessions and doodles. (Image credit: Future)

Pages from issue 272 of ImagineFX

Loish shares her thoughts on her sketching process and it's value to her art. (Image credit: Future)

Pages from issue 272 of ImagineFX

Ben Mauro talks about the place of sketching in his workflow, especially in his Huxley project. (Image credit: Future)

Pages from issue 272 of ImagineFX

It's not all black and white sketches, as shown in the colourful pages of Heidi Marie Smith. (Image credit: Future)

Pages from issue 272 of ImagineFX

Our cover artist, Jennifer Park, opens the pages of her sketchbook and talks about how she uses it for her stunning art. (Image credit: Future)

We hope you enjoy the issue!

Rob Redman
Rob Redman
Editor, ImagineFX

Rob Redman is the editor of ImagineFX magazines and former editor of 3D World magazine. Rob has a background in animation, visual effects, and photography.

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