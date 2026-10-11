"Creativity isn’t a job you clock out of": 5 questions with Chloé Templeman

Like many (especially women) climbing the industry ranks, I have navigated my fair share of imposter syndrome along the way. It definitely hit hardest when I was promoted to creative director. It was a role I’d always wanted, and worked so hard to get to. But once I got there, I looked at the other directors around me, many who used to be my boss, and felt like I didn’t quite measure up to their brilliance. I didn’t operate the same way they did, and I was secretly convinced I shouldn’t be in the role.

The turning point came when I ran a big pitch and won. It made me realise that it was actually a good thing I wasn't exactly like them, because my approach was working. There is no single right way to be a creative director. In fact, you need that diverse mix of personalities and perspectives in the room to build a fully rounded team. Once I accepted that just being myself was enough, I was finally able to drop the self-doubt and get on with doing the work… my way.