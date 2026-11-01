Christopher Glass is an award-winning production designer whose work spans feature films, television, and advertising. Throughout his career, Christopher has worked on movies like The Jungle Book, Ms Marvel, Batgirl, and most recently, Boots Riley's I Love Boosters. In the advertising world, Christopher has collaborated with big brands like Coca-Cola, Microsoft, Mercedes-Benz, and Apple.

His work has seen him become a 2x ADG and Gold Cannes Lion award winner, shaped by his radically practical approach to production design amidst the rise of AI. As part of our 5 Questions series, I caught up with Christopher to discuss pet peeves, imposter syndrome and "learning by fire".

(Image credit: Christopher Glass)

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever ignored? I’ve ignored most advice and learned by fire. I can’t say that’s the best for everyone. It’s made me who I am, for better or for worse.

What’s your creative pet peeve? When set dressers lay out books and magazines on a table at weird angles.

What's one thing all creatives should do outside of work? Everything they can.

(Image credit: Christopher Glass)

What’s been your biggest imposter syndrome moment in your career? That time I was actually an imposter. I am kidding… probably recently when I went to the Production Designers Collective Gathering in Greece. There were so many amazing and talented Production Designers there.. Some that are my heroes that inspire me and l look up to and I was like, WTF am i doing here? It was a great experience.

What would be the name of your autobiography? Falling Up Stairs. Discover more about Christopher Glass.