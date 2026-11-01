Are you team Apple or Samsung in the folding phone era?
As the iPhone Duo faces cracks in the facade, is the Galaxy Z Fold still king?
With cracks starting to show with Apple's newest iPhone Duo release, Samsung has swooped in to remind us who got there first in the world of foldable phones. With its Galaxy Z Fold ruling since 2020, it seems Samsung isn't giving up the crown without a fight, and its recent shady ad is proof.
It's no secret that Apple and Samsung are among the brands that fight the most online, so the recent stab at Apple shouldn't exactly come as a surprise. While Apple purists may defend the Duo's screen-cracking debacle, Samsung fans are sitting smugly, knowing the Z Fold has nailed foldable design – but is it enough for Apple fans to convert?
We want to hear your opinion. Is the iPhone Duo here to take over, or has Samsung's legacy secured its place as the foldable phone king? Are you team Apple, team Samsung, or is there another rival brand that deserves the crown? Have your say in the comments below.
For more tech news, check out the iPhone Duo complaints that have emerged since its launch or take a look at Apple Music's splashy new logo.
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Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s 5 Questions series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot).
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