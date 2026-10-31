How a séance shaped this beautiful psychic platform rebrand

The world of spiritualism is, by nature, an intangible force that defies definition, so what happens when a psychic services platform reaches out to you looking for a new brand identity? For the team at Mother Design, it was far from a linear process, with séances, chakra readings and intuitive creativity that challenge the confines of traditional design.

The best rebrands have the power to breathe new life into a brand, and Purple Garden's serenely beautiful new identity is no different. Born of spontaneity and experimentation, this unique rebrand is proof that the unconventional can result in something truly divine.

(Image credit: Purple Garden/Mother Design)

With Mother Design’s Wild Card initiative in mind, the team worked with a Purple Garden holistic practitioner to encourage experimentation with unfamiliar disciplines. Creating instinctively with paper and charcoal, the designers sought to bypass conscious thought, with the resulting forms, textures and feelings becoming a creative foundation for the identity.

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"Transferring something as intangible as psychic power into a brand identity was a chunky challenge that we wanted to get right," explains Jo Tulej, creative director at Mother Design. "It had to begin with the audience. Purple Garden is aimed at people who have had spiritual readings and practices, and the business objective was to cement the brand’s place as the leader in the category. Therefore, we had to create something visual and verbal that would feel familiar and resonate with these ‘seasoned seekers’, but in a fresh way, that would communicate Purple Garden’s elevated offering.

In order for us to tap into that, we knew we had to experience it ourselves to understand and make something that felt authentic. Some of the Mother Design team had experience with spirituality; others didn’t, so we enlisted the help of a holistic practitioner from the platform to guide us through a chakra reading and automatic drawing and writing workshop. A brand audit with a twist, you might say!"

"The word séance comes from the words sitting or session. We were inspired by Hilma af Klint and The Five, a group of women who would come together and enter trance states to bypass conscious thought and draw and write freely. They believed they were connecting with a higher consciousness and receiving messages which translated into the marks they were making. Af Klint is a pioneer of Western abstract art, and her work predates the likes of Kandinsky and Mondrian.

We wanted to immerse ourselves in spirituality and see if that could be baked into a design process in order to create great work. The chakra reading and automatic drawing/writing took place as a group workshop in which the whole team participated. We then came back a few days later and sat alongside the drawings and writing and discussed what we were seeing and noticing. To have had this experience with an advisor from Purple Garden was an invaluable way to gain insight as well as an invigorating creative process," Jo continues.

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(Image credit: Purple Garden/Mother Design)

Life and vitality breathe throughout the design, manifesting in the wordmark's combination of elegant serifs and curved junctures that appear to grow outwards. Paired with a digital-first, crystal-like glyph, the design positions Purple Garden as a source for "grounded guidance", while Literatura Present and ABC Social typefaces balance feelings of whimsy with practical legibility.

Spiritual energy emanates from the brand's diverse imagery, capturing images of "charged objects" to represent services like dream analysis and psychic readings. With "solarised glows and flame-like ripples", each image represents the energy exchange between practitioner and customer. Naturally, the colour scheme features a variety of rich purples associated with intuition and higher consciousness.

(Image credit: Mother Design/Purple Garden)

"This year we’ve been so lucky to rebrand not one but two psychic services platforms (Keen and Purple Garden)," Jo says. "What has surprised me is how different the two product/brands now feel, and how divergently we’ve been able to explore and push their identities. Again, this all comes down to getting under the skin of the audiences and aims of the business in order to sharpen the creative ideas and design expression.

I was struck by how the initial séance experiment gave us a totally different way of starting a branding project.

For the Purple Garden process specifically, I was struck by how the initial séance experiment gave us a totally different way of starting a branding project. It was slow, unclear and required a lot of trust and to a certain extent, vulnerability, from our team. By protecting this time, and removing a traditional ‘KPI’ from the output, I believe it gave our client a much richer, robust output, sensitive to the category and its audience.

So often in the branding process we have less time that we’d like, and the more intangible ideas can get pushed to the side, but at Mother Design we always try to protect this ‘wild card’ time and encourage our brilliant team to experiment."

(Image credit: Mother Design/Purple Garden)

"One challenge we faced was how to create a world that feels of the spiritual category and familiar to its fans, but also fresh and exciting, avoiding the clichés whilst drawing on symbolism that would feel universal. So we did use the category (and namesake) purple, of course, but built out a much earthier, richer palette of 7 hues to stand out against the category’s usual flatter tone. We also used pictures of nature, but they appear transformed through these solarised glows, so they have a new, magical quality to them.

Similarly, in messaging we had to find the right balance of engaging customers to take action without falling into the category tropes of urgency and pressure, ie. Book fast. Get answers. Act now. Instead, we created a voice based around a duality: Active Contemplation, that can meet you where you are and either guide you forward or slow down for more reflective moments," Jo explains.

(Image credit: Mother Design/Purple Garden)

"There’s a ton of detail and craft that went into everything, for example, creating a wordmark with ligatures that feel as though they’re sprouting, and the organic, interconnecting letter placement. The team spent a long time experimenting with lots of different processes and tools till they found a visual style for the charged objects that felt right for depicting spiritual experiences. I’m really proud of all those details that emerge the more you engage with the identity and the impact it has.

I’m also proud of the way each part of the identity, from the charged objects, to the living type, to the guiding voice, all work together to express the Living Practice idea and sense of continual growth; so it really feels like a world as opposed to disparate elements," Jo concludes.

Discover more about Mother Design and Purple Garden.