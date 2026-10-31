How to create your own Inktober-inspired brushes in Procreate

Have you been partaking in Inktober? We might have a little tip to help you out. Our artist, Phoebe Shore put together an easy-peasy video tutorial for creating your own spook-inspired inky brushes in Procreate.

You'll need one of the best drawing tablets to get started, but more specifically, it has to be one of the best iPads for drawing, since Procreate is not available for Android tablets, Windows PCs, or standard desktop computers.

Take a look at Phoebe's tutorial below and let us know if you have any questions.

Brush number 3 that Phoebe creates is the coolest, in my opinion, and looks perfect for creating blood, dust or dirt splatters in the places you need it.

For more on the basics of drawing, see our how-to-draw tutorial series. You might also like to check out the best drawing books.