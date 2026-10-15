This artist's epic pencil art has made him a rising star in indie comics

Fábio Simão dos Santos is a rising talent in the US indie comic industry who has been making a living as an artist since 2019. Currently working as a freelance comic book penciler, he says he has always loved comics and graphic arts.

“It was a long road to achieve this dream, and having to fight for each step like there was no tomorrow,” he tells us. Below he talks us through four pieces created using pencils and ink wash (see our guide to the best pencils for artists if you need supplies).

The Necromancer

(Image credit: Fábio Simão dos Santos)

“I am very influenced by a number of fantasy and RPG games, and for this piece I tried my take on a dark, evil necromancer. This could be a cool boss in a game, right? It was done with pencils over a light blue sketch on A4.”

Chameleon Studios Preview #1

(Image credit: Fábio Simão dos Santos)

“Original art for Chameleon Studios Comics. My first published cover for the studio back in 2020, and a reminder of my early steps. I was a rookie, but with the determination to keep improving.”

Valkyrie

(Image credit: Fábio Simão dos Santos)

“This is a fantasy-themed illustration of a Valkyrie, a fierce female warrior who was prominently represented throughout Norse mythology. This piece was done on A3-size cardstock, with pencils over a light red sketch.”

Justice #4

(Image credit: Fábio Simão dos Santos)

“This is the original art for Justice issue #4 from Wingless Comics. I’m the regular penciller for this ongoing comic series. This was done on 11-by-17-in cardstock, with pencils and an ink wash to get some watercolour textures.”

You can see more of Fábio's work on his website.

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