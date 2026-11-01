How to animate your drawings in Procreate the easy way
Watch our artist bring a bubbling cauldron to life in seconds.
Did you know it's super easy to animate your drawings in Procreate? Our artist, Phoebe Shore put together an easy-peasy video tutorial for adding motion to a bubbling cauldron in mere minutes!
To get going, you'll need one of the best iPads for drawing that has Procreate installed (don't worry- it's free), plus a reliable stylus, and that's pretty much it.
Start with an existing digital sketch of your chosen container, be it a potion bottle, can of soda, bubble bath, or even a coffee, and let your imagination fill in the rest as you plan out the path of motion following Phoebe's instructions.
Let us know if you have any questions, and check out our guide to Disney's 12 Principles of Animation if you need some inspiration.
For more on the basics of drawing, see our how-to-draw tutorial series. You might also like our guide on how to choose the best animation style.
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Beth is Creative Bloq’s Ecommerce Writer and has the fun job of finding you the very best prices and deals on creative tech. Beth kicked off her journalistic career writing for Digital Camera World and has since earned bylines on TechRadar and PetsRadar too. With a Master's degree in Photography, Beth loves getting to tinker with new cameras, especially camera phones, as the resident Samsung fan on the team.
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