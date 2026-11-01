How to animate your drawings in Procreate the easy way

Did you know it's super easy to animate your drawings in Procreate? Our artist, Phoebe Shore put together an easy-peasy video tutorial for adding motion to a bubbling cauldron in mere minutes!

To get going, you'll need one of the best iPads for drawing that has Procreate installed (don't worry- it's free), plus a reliable stylus, and that's pretty much it.

Start with an existing digital sketch of your chosen container, be it a potion bottle, can of soda, bubble bath, or even a coffee, and let your imagination fill in the rest as you plan out the path of motion following Phoebe's instructions.

Let us know if you have any questions, and check out our guide to Disney's 12 Principles of Animation if you need some inspiration.

For more on the basics of drawing, see our how-to-draw tutorial series. You might also like our guide on how to choose the best animation style.