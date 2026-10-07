xTool's fancy inkjet colour laser is 37% off for Prime Day
This laser cutter and engraver is 37% off, an absolute steal for crafters looking for a 2-in-1 tool. It can laser and inkjet print for colourful wood crafts.
If you're looking for a genuinely great saving this October Prime Day, then this deal on the latest xTool M2 Color Craft might be perfect. It's currently £330 off at Amazon in the UK, down from £899 to just £569 for a limited time.
The 2-in-1 laser and CMYK inkjet printer offers colour printing, laser cutting, and engraving in one device. It also supports over 100 materials, catering to personalised crafts and small-business projects.
xTool is making waves right now with its advanced all-in-one and multi-craft machines, saving makers from having to purchase multiple machines for different projects.
Take a look at the xTool WonderPress, as well as machines like the brand-new xTool Omni OM1 UV printer, to see how just one machine can transform your home studio into a mini merchandise factory.
Top features of the M2 Color Craft include the dual cameras and ACS (Auto-Creation System), which simplify the creative process, while its enclosed Class 1 design makes it suitable and safe to use for home studios.
Alternative xTool deals
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Beth is Creative Bloq’s Ecommerce Writer and has the fun job of finding you the very best prices and deals on creative tech. Beth kicked off her journalistic career writing for Digital Camera World and has since earned bylines on TechRadar and PetsRadar too. With a Master's degree in Photography, Beth loves getting to tinker with new cameras, especially camera phones, as the resident Samsung fan on the team.
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