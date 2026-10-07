xTool's fancy inkjet colour laser is 37% off for Prime Day

If you're looking for a genuinely great saving this October Prime Day, then this deal on the latest xTool M2 Color Craft might be perfect. It's currently £330 off at Amazon in the UK, down from £899 to just £569 for a limited time.

The 2-in-1 laser and CMYK inkjet printer offers colour printing, laser cutting, and engraving in one device. It also supports over 100 materials, catering to personalised crafts and small-business projects.

xTool is making waves right now with its advanced all-in-one and multi-craft machines, saving makers from having to purchase multiple machines for different projects.

Take a look at the xTool WonderPress, as well as machines like the brand-new xTool Omni OM1 UV printer, to see how just one machine can transform your home studio into a mini merchandise factory.

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