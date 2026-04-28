Wait, you're telling me there are smart earrings now?

News
By published

I had no idea our ear lobes could measure vitality shifts.

Lumia 2 Smart earrings
(Image credit: Lumia Health)

Brace yourself. It seems that smart earrings are officially a thing now, and if you weren't already on board with the wave of wearable tech trends that include smart glasses or smart rings – then you'll probably hate these too.

A company called Lumia has released the Lumia 2 Smart Earrings, which are said to be the world’s smallest wellness wearable. Honestly, where do we draw the line on making everything "smart" and wearable nowadays?

Article continues below