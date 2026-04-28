Brace yourself. It seems that smart earrings are officially a thing now, and if you weren't already on board with the wave of wearable tech trends that include smart glasses or smart rings – then you'll probably hate these too.

A company called Lumia has released the Lumia 2 Smart Earrings, which are said to be the world’s smallest wellness wearable. Honestly, where do we draw the line on making everything "smart" and wearable nowadays?

The technology is based on six years' worth of engineering breakthroughs and combines fine jewellery with a subtle means to track elements like blood flow, sleep trends, cycle awareness, and temperature signals throughout the day. According to Lumia, cerebral blood flow is an invisible factor that ties in to energy, clarity, focus, fatigue, and cognitive performance.

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