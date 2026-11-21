Every open-world game has a crowd problem. Pack the streets with people and, sooner or later, you clock the same jogger for the fifth time, and the illusion falls apart. GTA 6 breaks that wall and delivers a world filled with unique little virtual actors.

Having spent time in Leonida myself for my GTA 6 review, often just people-watching, eavesdropping on conversations, and spying on the game's background actors as they play out their lives, I can say this is the most alive game I've played. A regular couple rant about gentrification and other conspiracies on their apartment steps; two others argue about that latest Manatees result; two women sip coffee, gossiping about their friend's love life; one's eyes widen, brows lift, just a fraction too slowly to feel like shock.

With all I've seen, I can see why Rockstar's art team is so keen to talk about its pedestrians and background characters.

Pedestrians are doing their own thing. I often go into a store or bank and find it already being held up by someone who got there first. (Image credit: Rockstar Games)

From ‘monolithic’ crowds to fully fleshed-out characters

Valmor Garcia, Senior Technical Art Director: Dynamic Art, says Rockstar has moved on from the “monolithic” NPCs of GTAV and Red Dead Redemption 2, which were built to lower visual standards than those of the games’ main casts. The aim now is “fully fleshed-out characters with singular awareness and visual identities”, driven by dynamic moods and personalities, with their own anatomy, facial features and dialogue.

Garcia puts all of that on a visual par with Jason and Lucia. He also says it’s the first time Rockstar feels it has levelled the whole cast so consistently, including world NPCs.

A running gag is the character who fills his truck's trailer with petrol, causing a disaster. (Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Valmor Garcia, Senior Technical Art Director: Dynamic Art, says Rockstar has moved on from the “monolithic” NPCs of GTAV and Red Dead Redemption 2, which were built to lower visual standards than those of the games’ main casts. The aim now is “fully fleshed-out characters with singular awareness and visual identities”, driven by dynamic moods and personalities, with their own anatomy, facial features and dialogue.

Garcia puts all of that on a visual par with Jason and Lucia. He also says it’s the first time Rockstar feels it has levelled the whole cast so consistently, including world NPCs.

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Take a look at a gang leader and look at their entourage; each is uniquely designed and animated. (Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Almost 1,000 animation sets for everyday life

Mark Tennant, Vice President of Animation, conveys the scale. “There are close to a thousand animation sets for ambient activities,” he says, “then we layer in hundreds of bespoke one-off events and custom sequences to punctuate the world and reward exploration.”

Those everyday sets, with people hanging out and doing day-to-day jobs, “form the foundation of this living world”, according to Tennant. The variety extends to bodies, too. The team decided early to “really push the variation in character sizes and body types”, which meant building “a very robust way to share animations between characters”.

Garcia says the team built new technology and tools “from the ground up” for the engine. The all-new in-house tech covers hair, cloth simulation and head-and-body customisation, and it’s applied across the world “to benefit all characters equally”. So the people on the street get the same tech as the leads.

Why it matters when you’re just walking around

It’s the little things that sell it. John Macpherson, Senior Design Director: World & Population, says that “everywhere you look, little stories constantly unfold”. That might be as simple as what someone’s wearing, how they walk and talk, or what they’re blasting from a passing car.

I see this in how characters dress and behave differently across the map. Some things are just obvious, such as characters wearing swimsuits on the beach, but Rockstar takes it further, as Leonida's beachgoers lie and chat on towels, play frisbee, and make mistakes – I snuck onto a boat party and watched as characters danced and reacted to Lucia and Jason's moves.

Most of the people you pass in Leonida will only be on screen for a moment, but Rockstar has built them as if you might stop and look; in fact, the developer wants you to stop, look and listen, and simply love being in the world. Sam Fender's People Watching is on the soundtrack for a reason.

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