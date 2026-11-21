Despite being a failed nation in most regards (60% are thought to be below the poverty line, and reports of widespread starvation have surfaced as recently as 2021), North Korea continues to fascinate us. Even this week, as Trump, Putin and Xi prepared to meet in Shenzhen, China the media was playing "Where's Kim?" after Trump told reporters North Korean leader Kim Jong Un "would like to" attend, and that whether he came was "up to President Xi".

As the summit wrapped up today, though, Kim Jong Un was nowhere to be seen. Instead, state media showed him touring a half-built ski resort at home. Which is shame for a design obsessive like me. Because if he had turned up, I'd have been watching the flagpoles rather than the handshakes.

Why? Well, earlier this month it emerged that the highly secretive and repressive nation has changed the shape of its flag for the first time since 1948.

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The revised constitution, ratified in March but only recently published on the state website, sets the ratio at 1:1.65 rather than the old 1:2. The white stripes look noticeably thicker, and the red star in its white circle now sits closer to the centre. The government, though hasn't explained why, so it's up to us to have an educated guess.

Wearing thin?

It's tempting to read this in pure design terms, as a long overdue tidy-up. Indeed, as long ago as 1948, one delegate worried the long, thin flag would fold too easily on the pole. And things do move slowly in state bureaucracies, after all. Not usually this slowly, but could it just be that sorting out the flag's ratio has finally just floated to the top of a long list of priorities?

The traditional North Korean flag (top) had a 1:2 ratio. The new version (bottom) has a 1:1.65 ratio. (Image credit: r/vexillology

If it were as simple as that, though, North Korea would presumably have gone for the standard ratio of 2:3, the one seen in over 80 national flags. France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, China, Russia, Ukraine… you get the picture. Instead Pyongyang has opted for on 1:1.65, a ratio seen in… absolutely no other national flag on Earth. Which kind of suggests they're trying to make a point.

The professed meaning behind the design has shifted too. The white elements once stood for the purity of a single Korean people. Naenara now says they represent the loyalty of people who support the Party and the leader.

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Signs of a split

You might think "so what?", but this actually a very big deal. Ever since North and South Korea were split between the communist and capitalist powers in 1945, both sides have dreamed the unification of the country (albeit under their control, of course).

In 2023, though, Kim expounded the "two hostile states" doctrine, which said that reunification “can never be achieved” with South Korea. In 2024 he rewrote the national anthem along these lines, and the new flag design should be seen in the same light.

It's a bit like when you give up on getting back with an ex-partner: you go out and buy a whole new outfit to cheer yourself up and show them you're doing just fine without them.

So while the flag design that has barely changed, that's doesn't mean it's not significant. The fact that it's changed at all actually says a lot about the future of 70 million Koreans, and the global world order as a whole.