"We have the kind of stuff AI wishes it could make": Why trust is more important than ever for the NASA brand

It’s not a very straight line. My beginning in graphic design came through music. I’ve always been in bands, and when I was in college I started making flyers, posters and album covers for my own band and then for friends’ bands. That led to freelance work and agency jobs.

I eventually moved to Los Angeles with my band and stumbled into a career in the museum world. From there I moved through agency work, helped open a new museum in New York, and then moved to Paris with my wife, where we also started our own studio doing architecture and design, mostly hospitality and restaurants.

Eventually, we came back to LA and I got a job at Disney. We moved into a neighbourhood right behind NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, and I started discovering all these creative roles within NASA. They were going through a reorganisation and needed a design leader, so I was brought in to manage a team.

My boss asked me to build a relationship with NASA Headquarters so the team could take on more brand and design work. They kept buying more of my time until they eventually said, “We need you here full-time.” I started at JPL (NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory) in 2019, and in 2023 I went full-time for Headquarters, after a major project to bring back the NASA 'worm' logotype, which had been dropped in 1992.