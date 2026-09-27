"We have the kind of stuff AI wishes it could make": Why trust is more important than ever for the NASA brand
We talk to NASA creative director David Rager about the space agency's branding.
Last week we attended Frontify's Paradigms conference on Obanjan Island in Croatia. The three-night event was host to a plethora of insightful discussions and keynotes by design leaders across the world. But one of the most fascinating talks came not from the creative director not of a design studio, but a federal agency.
David Rager, creative director at NASA, talked about his role overseeing the agency's visual brand and iconic Graphics Standards Manual. This has involved reviving the iconic 'worm' logo, which was resurrected to the delight of NASA fans back in 2020.
We caught up with David after his talk to discuss his journey to becoming creative director at one of the world's most storied federal agencies, and the challenges of maintaining a brand built on trust in the age of AI.
How did you end up as Creative Director at NASA?
It’s not a very straight line. My beginning in graphic design came through music. I’ve always been in bands, and when I was in college I started making flyers, posters and album covers for my own band and then for friends’ bands. That led to freelance work and agency jobs.
I eventually moved to Los Angeles with my band and stumbled into a career in the museum world. From there I moved through agency work, helped open a new museum in New York, and then moved to Paris with my wife, where we also started our own studio doing architecture and design, mostly hospitality and restaurants.
Eventually, we came back to LA and I got a job at Disney. We moved into a neighbourhood right behind NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, and I started discovering all these creative roles within NASA. They were going through a reorganisation and needed a design leader, so I was brought in to manage a team.
My boss asked me to build a relationship with NASA Headquarters so the team could take on more brand and design work. They kept buying more of my time until they eventually said, “We need you here full-time.” I started at JPL (NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory) in 2019, and in 2023 I went full-time for Headquarters, after a major project to bring back the NASA 'worm' logotype, which had been dropped in 1992.
Why had the logotype been dropped in the first place?
In 1992, we had an administrator who came in and didn't like it. He wanted to bring back some of the Apollo pride and energy, so he tossed out the logotype and brought back the meatball, or the insignia. My job for a year or so was writing a peace treaty between the two of them – the meatball and the worm.
The designer of the worm is in his 90s now, and he never thought he would see it used anywhere again. Not only is it back, but it was recently acquired by the Museum of Modern Art in New York to be part of their permanent collection.
What’s it like being Creative Director of an orgnisation with such a significant design heritage?
It takes a lot of organising, and it’s interesting because I come from a strong outside perspective. A lot of my colleagues have only ever worked at one place. I think about 30% of NASA has only ever worked at NASA. About the same percentage, I think, have been there 30 years or more.
There are a couple of things. Our scientists and engineers don’t interface with our brand so frequently. But when you have a heritage brand like NASA, if you’ve been there a long time, it’s easy to think of it more like wallpaper. You don’t even notice it. A lot of my job has been reminding our internal teams of its value. I do a lot of education. Part of the work with these two logos was workshops and presentations with different groups to help them understand how it works. And also to help them understand that there’s actual value in being consistent in the way that they communicate. This thing that you don’t think much about has significant value.
What values do you think NASA’s brand communicates?
The way that I think about it is: what are we selling? We’re not selling a product, right? What we are selling is sort of optimism and humanity.
It’s “for all humankind.” It’s unique to be a place where, when you achieve something, the world feels like they achieved something.
Those are core to our values. Obviously, NASA has corporate values and things that it works for, but the brand values are really about sharing information and the value of the work that we do. We’re funded by the public.
So we want to make sure the public understands that it’s a good investment.
Trust feels more important than ever, particularly with the rise of AI and misinformation. How do you manage that as a brand?
We have a lot of people who are very technically capable at NASA, and they’re also very quick to want to use technical tools and do technical things.
I prohibited using AI imagery. I got a lot of pushback from people who were like, “Why? Why? I don’t need to ask it for help designing something. I can generate something.”
My response is exactly as you said: our brand is built on trust. When people look at an image from NASA, they need to understand that it’s real, that they can believe what they see. There are already enough people out there who are looking for excuses not to believe something is true, and we don’t need to fuel the fire.
The communications manifesto about it says it has to use something that exists first. We have so many wonderful images and pieces of art that have been made, wonderful photographs. We have the kind of stuff that AI wishes it could make.
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Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles. He has interviewed leaders and designers at brands including Apple, Microsoft and Adobe. Daniel's debut book of short stories and poems was published in 2018, and his comedy newsletter is a Substack Bestseller.
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