Starbucks has just announced a new Pokémon collaboration, and fans are suitably excited – the only problem is, it's only available in Japan. While it's a bit of a bummer for those of us who are being snubbed in this dream collab, thankfully there's plenty of Pokémon merch available to soothe our collective woes.

With Pokémon celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, we've already seen a number of collabs with iconic brands like Polaroid and Target, with lines selling out fast. From cute tees to quirky tumblers, these are some of the best Pokémon merch deals to be found today, so catch em while you can.