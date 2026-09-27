Forget the Pokémon x Starbucks collab, get up to 60% off merch
Non Japanese fans, you can dry those tears.
Starbucks has just announced a new Pokémon collaboration, and fans are suitably excited – the only problem is, it's only available in Japan. While it's a bit of a bummer for those of us who are being snubbed in this dream collab, thankfully there's plenty of Pokémon merch available to soothe our collective woes.
With Pokémon celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, we've already seen a number of collabs with iconic brands like Polaroid and Target, with lines selling out fast. From cute tees to quirky tumblers, these are some of the best Pokémon merch deals to be found today, so catch em while you can.
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Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s 5 Questions series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot).
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