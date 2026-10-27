Etsy's crackdown on AI slop is welcome, but it shows how far things have slipped

It's good to have rules. But there's only so far you can go without needlessly stating the obvious. You wouldn't, for example, expect to see signs in restaurant kitchens saying "Don't serve raw chicken". Store managers don't email their cashiers telling them to "Give customers the correct change". These things are common sense, and don't generally need to be said out loud.

So why is Etsy suddenly telling its sellers: "The photo of the product you're selling should actually be the photo of the product you're selling"?

Last week the marketplace for handmade goods made an important-sounding announcement: that every listing must now include at least one unedited photo of the actual item, shot against a real background.

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It also specifically banned the use of AI image generators for patterns, recipes and instructions for customers. It's outlawed listings created by bots. And while it's still okay to see AI-generated art on Etsy, you need to be clear about that fact, so buyers know exactly what it is they're buying.

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All of which sounds great. But I can't help feeling we never should have got to the place where any of this was necessary.

Who wants to shop for slop?

Admittedly, Etsy had to do something, because the complaints are mounting fast. Full-time creator Kara Lynne summed it up on X, writing: "I can't explain how infuriating it has been to purchase a crochet pattern, only to open the PDF and realise it's fully AI-generated, doesn't make sense, and definitely doesn't match what the finished product should be." Quite.

That's the world that AI is delivering to us. Someone spending their hard-earned money and an evening of their life on instructions that were never going to work. Multiply that by thousands of buyers and you can see how big the problem has become, both for shoppers and the majority of Etsy sellers, who are trying to do everything properly yet end up being tarred with the same brush.

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So what Etsy has said does make sense, although it does make you wonder why they haven't acted sooner. Despite its folksy image, this is a company with a market cap of $7.81 billion, after all. You'd think they'd have enough cash to hire a few people to keep an eye on this stuff.

Still, at least Etsy now seems to be pulling in the same direction as much of the creative world. The company now follows Spotify pulling 50 million AI tracks, Snap keeping gen-AI content out of its recommendations and LinkedIn, well, at least adding a button to report it.

Etsy's new rules won't fix everything. But they do acknowledge what should have been obvious: that when people buy something "handmade", they want to know whether a human actually made it. Baby steps, of course, but at least they're steps in the right direction.