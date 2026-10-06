Nothing’s Prime Day deals put Apple to shame
It has some irresistible audio deals this Prime Day.
Nothing has quickly become one of my favourite tech brands thanks to its futuristic, design-focused aesthetic and competitive affordability compared to the big dogs like Amazon and Samsung. This Prime Day, there are some great Nothing audio deals, like the elite Ear (a) Wireless Earbuds:
$79 $55 at Amazon, saving you 30%.
From headphones to quirky open earbuds, I've collected some of our top-reviewed Nothing audio options to suit your needs. Remember, if you see any members-only deals, you can always sign up for a 30-day free Prime trial.
The best Nothing audio Prime Day deals
The Nothing Headphone (1) scored a mighty 9/10 in our review thanks to its superb sound quality. But it's not just a pretty facade. The KEF-tuned sound is clean, while the ANC is delightfully rich. If you're looking for a standout pair of headphones that offer bang for your buck, these are a great option.
Our most affordable Nothing favourite, the Ear (a)s are a great option for busy commuters who need a portable and lightweight audio option. These sleek and ergonomic earbuds feature Active Noise Cancellation and excellent audio quality – a wonderful steal with today's Prime deal.
The amped up realtive of the affordable Ear (a), Nothing's Ear (3)s are functional to the core. Expect elite audio sound quality, beautiful futuristic design and next-level call clarity. The Super Mic case can be used to cut through noise on calls (and it sort of feels like you're a spy on a covert mission). Powerful, practical and under $100 – what more could you want?
It might be a little naughty slipping these in, but the CMF Clip Pros are my tried-and-true favourites when it comes to open-ear audio design. Once Nothing's affordable subbrand, CMF now operates on its own, producing affordable tech that still carries a signature Nothing futurism. Naturally, with open earbuds, you have to manage your expectations slightly (don't expect crazy noise cancellation), but what they make up for in style, convenience, and portability is well worth investing in.
Can't find what you're after? Discover the best Nothing audio deals filtered by your reigon below.
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Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s 5 Questions series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot).
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