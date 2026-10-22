Disney's Hexed features a hilarious blooper that made it into the final movie

Disney's Hexed has seen allegations of Disney same-face syndrome, an elaborate vertical orientation conspiracy theory and spurious allegations that its witches were inspired by The Owl House. Now, we'll surely see complaints that it features a glaring rendering blooper. And they'd be right, but the error was included on purpose.

Demonstrating that sometimes happy accidents can occur in the animation pipeline (see our guides to the best laptop for animation and the best rendering software), the gaffe provides a funny in-joke for artists that doesn't seem out of place in the movie's magical world, Hexe.

Normally this type of thing is a bugged render for us (pipeline didn't export the skin or exported it in the wrong place, or visibility flag was broken), but for Hexed, we got to put it in the movie!October 21, 2026

As posted on X by Disney Animation rendering engineer Yining Karl Li, Hexed includes a bugged render, where the pipeline failed to export teenage witch Billie Doe's skin, or a visibility flag was broken. Normally, such a render wouldn't be used, but with Hexed being about magic, the hero's skin disappearing doesn't seem strange.

"At every studio I've worked at, there's always a folder somewhere that everyone saves bad renders and animation/sim goofs in, and boy howdy you should see some of the stuff in there. It'll never see the light of day, but every one of those folders is a comedy goldmine," Yining adds.

Hexed was originally going to be about a boy wizard, but the main character was changed to a girl, Billie, during production. Some have suggested that was to avoid it being compared to the upcoming HBO Harry Potter series.

Also check out Asha & The Starboy, the upcoming fan-made 2D animated short that revives Disney's abandoned original concept for Wish.

Hexed will be released on 25 November. The movie's art book is coming out on 28 December.