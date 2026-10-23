For anyone who's ever had the dilemma of whether to pack headphones or speakers for a trip or commute, TDM has a novel solution. The TDM Neo is a wireless headphone that sleekly transforms into a powerful but compact with a single twist.

It' could be a game changer – not least for those who insist on listening to their music on speakers when they're sitting alone on a bus – and we can't wait to get our hands on a pair to see whether they're worthy of a place in our guide to the best wireless headphones.

What's so new about the TDM Neo?

The TDM Neo's headline innovation is their simple twist mechanism that turns them from premium on-ear headphones into a compact, portable speaker. Revealed at IFA 2026 , this unique design means you can use the same device when you're listening to music alone or sharing it with others.

That's more than just a party trick. To allow it to work, the Neo have a groundbreaking audio system comprising four 40mm drivers: two inward-facing headphone drivers and two outward-facing speaker drivers.

Together, these are intended to deliver balanced clarity when worn and energetic output when twisted into a speaker. TDM tells us that the headphones have a clean, detailed sound profile and that the speaker mode has impressive volume for a device that fits into the palm of your hand.

The TDM Neo use dual-mode Bluetooth 6.0 for wireless connectivity. Four buttons on the device control power, volume, and change modes between headphones and speakers. You can also control the functions with the customisable twist feature, adjusting the settings to twist to pause, power off to switch audio.

As for construction and comfort, the Neo has dual layer memory foam ear cushions and a headband cover made with soft vegan leather, intended to provide long lasting comfort. The headband is adjustable, and TDM claims over 200 hours of battery life in headphone mode and 16 hours in speaker mode. USB-C fast charge can deliver a full charge in three hours and an eight hour headphone playback period in just five minutes

We're looking forward to testing them. You can find out more at the TDM website.