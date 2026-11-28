Since its debut in December 1982, Adobe has seen a multitude of evolutions, but at its core, it remains a brand committed to empowering everyone to create. But with the increasing presence of AI in Adobe's products, some users are anxious that their original artwork is at risk of AI theft.

To dissect these growing anxieties, I sat down with Karen Robinson, Senior Vice President and Deputy General Counsel, Intellectual Property and Litigation at Adobe. Together, we discussed how Adobe is protecting its creatives and the importance of open discussion when it comes to AI.

(Image credit: Adobe)

There's a lot of anxiety among artists that AI is going to steal their IP. How is Adobe protecting them? I think there are two aspects to this that we've been trying to focus on. There's the input, which is the training part – what kind of data AI needs in order to be able to generate images. And then there's the output. In the United States in particular, these decisions on input are being decided in court, and it's very difficult for any individual company to influence how they decide the law. What we're hearing from creatives is they're concerned about being pushed out of their own market, so we've tried to lean in on the output side. There's nothing that protects a visual artist who has a distinctive style from having somebody knock it off and profit off of their work.

You don't have to wait to figure out where AI is developing to know that creatives need to be protected

That's why we have Content Credentials. This is a standard that we helped create; it's open source and free to the world so other companies can incorporate it into their products. There are 5,000 companies now and counting that do, and it covers everything from platforms to cameras. It allows a creative to have more control. They can mark their stuff as "do not train", something that Adobe voluntarily acknowledges and respects.

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There's an opportunity for governments to step in and make that mandatory across the board, because it doesn't matter if one or two companies do it; if there are 3,000 companies that don't do it. What you really want to make sure is that when a creative says, "This is my art, this is mine," and labels whether you're okay training on it or not, they control that, and it carries from platform to platform. Right now, a platform can choose to just strip it out, and it doesn't matter what you've indicated as a creator about how you want your art to be treated. Content Credentials is one way we've been trying to prevent that.

(Image credit: Adobe)

We're sensitive to the concerns around the First Amendment and the idea of free speech. We should have the ability to train, and I don't mean AI training; I mean as an artist. I took studio arts, and I had to practice Pointillism. I'm not trying to become Seurat, so I should be able to imitate that style in certain settings and not have to worry about liability.

But if I'm imitating it, putting it out on the market and knocking out an actual artist, that's a very different thing. If I'm commercialising and profiting off of their work that I have copied, even if it's AI-generated, there should be protection for those artists. You don't have to wait to figure out where AI is developing to know that creatives need to be protected from output.

(Image credit: Adobe)

AI has been criticised for being formulaic and derivative – how is Firefly different? The way that we look at AI is very different at Adobe. We're looking at it as a tool. Yes, of course, you could go to Firefly and put "unicorn jumping over a rainbow," and you're going to get a result. I don't think that level of interaction is going to give rise to art. That's not me being an artist. I can't claim copyright over that, nor should I. We just see AI as a natural extension of the tools that we are offering. I often think it's the exact same argument that people made about cameras. When photography first came out, people were like, "Oh, you're not doing anything special, you're just clicking a button." We think of AI as a tool in the hands of artists, not as a thing in and of itself. That is how we look at it and incorporate it into our products.

We really want to empower everybody

When we think about our creatives, there is a spectrum. There are, of course, some people who are like, "I'm an artist, and I don't want to touch AI." You can use Photoshop or Illustrator and never have to worry about that. Then we have a spectrum where people say, "I want to use it for ideation," all the way to, "I want to partner with AI to create something that I have in my mind that I might not have otherwise been able to do." We really want to empower everybody in that spectrum, and then make sure that in using those tools, they are not losing the right to get the kind of protection that their art should be entitled to.

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(Image credit: Adobe)

How does Adobe handle competitors like ArtCraft that are open-sourcing Adobe's IP? At the end of the day, Adobe has been around for 45 years, in large part because we continue to innovate and we offer a product that people value and trust. Anytime you are talking about open source, you have to start worrying about security issues. That is certainly the case with ArtCraft and other open source offerings. I won't say that anybody is excited about the fact that someone is trying to profit off of the hundreds of millions or billions of dollars over 45 years that Adobe has invested in its products and employees. But we also know that at our core, there are a lot of other products that people could use. We have faced competition in the past and will continue to do so. The way that we have typically responded to that is to just continue innovating. But that doesn't mean that we ignore that we have intellectual property and rights that come with that.

(Image credit: Adobe)

What's one thing you'd say to skeptics who are resistant to AI? I would invite people to engage with it. I'm not saying this isn't already the case, but I wonder if the folks who are particularly resistant to it have taken the time to fully engage with it and view it as an extension of their creativity. You may have people who say, "Absolutely, I played around with it, and I hate it." That's fair. But I think there are an awful lot of people who haven't actually really engaged with it to get a sense of what it is. The reality is that AI is here. It just is. What we've been trying to do is hear from communities: what are the issues, challenges, or problems they see? The only way that we're going to be able to actually engage and maybe even address some of those challenges is through dialogue, rather than just saying, "I don't want AI ever." AI is here, and I think all of us recognise that it is not going away.

Art is fundamentally tied to humanity in a way that we just can't separate.

We want to engage. Whether it's Congress or Parliament, we're walking into spaces and trying to represent what we're hearing from our creatives. The more we hear, the more we can be a voice, because otherwise you can just be seen as "another company." But as a company that has been built on creatives for the last 45 years, it is meaningful to us.

(Image credit: Future)

Firstly, a universe in which AI replaces folks? I just don't see it. Art is fundamentally tied to humanity in a way that we just can't separate. Secondly, how does that benefit anybody? It doesn't benefit society as a whole, and certainly doesn't benefit companies like Adobe, who are so tied to their creatives.

Summing it up, I would say: play with it a little bit more, and also share. Come and have the conversations around it and see if there isn't an opportunity for guidance, guardrails, and help. Heck, you don't have to talk to us about it – talk to your regulators, talk to your legislators, let them hear your voice, because your voice needs to be part of the discussion. Right now, I feel like the folks who are so anti-AI often just aren't engaging in the discussion, and I think it would be a shame for people who have legitimate concerns and issues to not be heard as part of this conversation.