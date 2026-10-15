Resident Evil 2, 3 and 4 are great on Switch 2, but Capcom has missed a trick

Resident Evil 3 is technically one of the better games for Switch 2, but it's streamlined story works against it.

Content warning: this article discusses graphic violence, disturbing imagery, and mature themes in an 18+ game.

Capcom's remakes of Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3 and Resident Evil 4 are big, cinematic games, full of moody lighting, detailed environments and things I'd rather not encounter in a dark corridor. Read our Resident Evil 4 Remake review on PS5 to see why this game is considered a modern classic.

Getting all three running on Nintendo Switch 2 is an impressive technical achievement, and the RE Engine does a fine job of bringing their grim worlds to a portable screen, something the publisher has excelled at in 2026 following successful versions of Resident Evil Requiem, Pragmata and Dragon’s Dogma 2.

After spending time with the collection, though, I can't help but think Capcom has focused on getting the games running and given less thought to how they should play on Nintendo's handheld. Now, we all know, and if you didn’t, Resident Evil 2 Remake is exceptional, Resident Evil 3 Remake is good but takes some liberties, and finally Resident Evil 4 Remake is a fantastic update of many fans' favourite game of all time (I have my own peccadillos with its controls and repetition, but that’s me). So the question isn’t whether they're good games, but whether they're good on Nintendo Switch 2.

Getting Resident Evil 4 remake running on Switch 2 is a marvel, though it has some small texture issues. (Image credit: Capcom)

More motion control

My biggest gripe is the inconsistent approach to motion controls. Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 lack gyro aiming on Switch 2, even though motion controls fit this kind of game naturally. I like being able to make small aiming adjustments with the controller while using the analogue stick to turn and move. When ammunition is scarce and a zombie is closing in, that extra precision can make a real difference.

Resident Evil 4 does offer gyro aiming, but the implementation is restrictive. While you’re holding the right stick, motion aiming is locked to horizontal movement only, so you can’t use the gyro for fine vertical adjustments. It’s a curious compromise, especially when the other two games don’t offer gyro aiming at all. That’s a shame, because gyro helps most with vertical precision when lining up headshots.

I'd also have liked to see support for the Switch 2's mouse mode, as too few games do, and these three, RE4 in particular, would have been a fun adaptation. It would have given us another way to aim and helped distinguish these versions from straightforward ports of games we've been playing for years on PlayStation and Xbox. In fairness, Capcom producer Masato Kumazawa has stated they tried to get mouse control working, but it "confused the gameplay and became too complicated". As repirted on on time coins Instead, Capcom has left some useful hardware features on the table, unless it plans to add extra touches in post-release updates, which is always on the cards for a publisher like Capcom that loves supporting fans.

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Resident Evil 3's action-movie spectacle works a treat on Switch 2. (Image credit: Capcom)

Raccoon City still looks terrific

The frustration is that the games themselves make such a strong case for playing on Switch 2, especially after RE Requiem proved so successful at bringing survival horror to handhelds. Resident Evil 2 is the highlight for me (and always has been of the three), with the Raccoon City Police Department retaining its oppressive atmosphere and carefully staged lighting. The game targets 60fps, and the overall presentation makes a convincing transition to Nintendo's console.

Resident Evil 3 fares well, too. Its streets, fire effects and neon-lit environments retain much of their visual character, and the faster pace suits portable sessions. My reservations are more about the game itself than the conversion. The remake's shorter, more streamlined approach still leaves me wanting more after the excellent Resident Evil 2.

Resident Evil 4 puts more pressure on the hardware with its busier combat and detailed environments that make compromises easier to spot, particularly when playing in Switch 2’s handheld mode; for example, some textures look softer, and pop-in and performance dips can take the edge off the presentation in demanding sections, such as the infamous village encounter.

These aren't problems that make these three classic Resident Evil games unplayable. Far from it; in fact, it's worth celebrating that such substantial games can run on a handheld at all, and there's real pleasure in dipping into a survival horror campaign away from the television. But visuals are only part of the job, and controls matter just as much, which is where Capcom's approach feels a little uneven.

RE4 is a solid conversion to Switch 2 but I wish gyro control was a little better. (Image credit: Capcom)

Should you buy the RE Remakes on Switch 2?

If you haven't experienced these three remakes yet, the Switch 2 is a compelling entry point. You get three major Resident Evil adventures in a portable format, plus bonus content to round out the package, and it’s a nice narrative run-up to the events of Requiem for completionists. Being able to explore the police station, escape Nemesis, or work through the Spanish countryside wherever you are is a genuine draw.

I'm less convinced that existing owners need to rush out and buy them again. If you already have the games on PC or PlayStation, the main reason to double-dip is portability and the option to have a complete collection on one new system. There's no substantial new content here to change the experience, and the control options don't do enough to make these versions feel purpose-built for Nintendo's console.

That Nintendo-designed intent feels like a missed opportunity, especially since RE4 made the Wii famous (alongside Resident Evil 2 on N64, Resident Evil 0, and other entries that made Nintendo a destination). Gyro aiming could have been a useful addition to two games that currently lack it, while a more flexible implementation in Resident Evil 4 would have made the feature worth using. These are small changes in the grand scheme of a port, but they're the kind of details that can make a familiar game feel right at home on a new platform.

Resident Evil 2 remake remains my pick of the three games, even if technically it's not as polished as RE4 or RE3 – but it's the best game. (Image credit: Capcom)

A strong technical effort that needed more polish

Capcom deserves credit for bringing three demanding remakes to Switch 2 without losing what makes them work. The atmosphere remains intact, the games look good on a portable screen, and Resident Evil 2 in particular is a fine showcase for the hardware.

But I want more than a game that simply runs on a new console. I want the developer to think about what that console can add to the experience, too. Here, the lack of gyro aiming in Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3, coupled with the feature's limitations in Resident Evil 4, makes the collection feel like a missed opportunity.

If you're new to these games, I'd happily point you to them, not least because each comes as the Deluxe/Complete/Gold edition, loaded with extras, new modes, and more. If you've already played them elsewhere, I'd weigh up how much you value handheld gaming before buying again. These are excellent remakes, but Capcom could have made their Switch 2 versions feel considerably more at home.

Don't enter Racoon City if you're squeamish of things that lurk in dark corners. (Image credit: Capcom)

Resident Evil 2,3 & 4 Switch 2 mini-reviews