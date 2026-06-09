An album rollout without endless TikTok teasers, cryptic Reels and, of course, a wiped-clean Instagram grid might sound unthinkable in 2026. Which might explain why the hype machine for Phoebe Bridgers' new music is causing such a stir.

The American singer songwriter has spent the last month promoting new music through surprise pop-up shows announced by low-fi physical flyers. The shows themselves have featured strict no-phone policies, including Yondr pouches for keeping them locked away. The whole thing looks like a rejection of internet culture and the infinite content machine. But is the internet still doing most of the heavy lifting?

(Image credit: skellycat666 via Reddit)

It's ironic that an "internet-free" marketing campaign is reaching so many people online. The entire mythology around it (and judging by the feverish posts on Bridgers' Reddit page, these shows have already been mythologised) is being entirely driven by social media. She might not be posting, but her fans are sharing photos of the flyers, Redditors are dissecting clues and journalists like Daniel John at Creative Bloq are writing articles about it.

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I'm conscious of sounding cynical here. Believe it or not, I share Bridgers' appreciation of the need for "internet-free zones". I'm that guy who's still using an iPod in 2026, and I've even dabbled in dumbphones. I'm firmly of the opinion that social media and smartphones have brought more ill than good.

But seeing the 'analogue' movement so blatantly used as a way of creating online discourse has left me feeling conflicted. For one thing, an offline hype campaign is arguably a privilege only available to an artist who has already built a digital audience large enough to carry out the amplification for them.

The 'analogue' movement is gaining pace (Image credit: Future)

But then there's the wider question of whether any music marketing can feel genuinely authentic in 2026. Recently, investigations into agencies creating networks of fake fan accounts and engineering online trends have left audiences increasingly suspicious of the concept of organic 'buzz'. The phrase "psyop marketing" has become cynical lingo for the assumption that every breakout success has some kind of invisible hand behind it.

So while Bridgers' campaign is clever, and may well be authentic to her as an artist, it can't help feeling less like an escape from marketing and more like marketing's latest evolution. It holds more than a whiff of the irony of launching a digital detox app.