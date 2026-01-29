Games designed around AI are no longer a future problem hovering in the periphery. They’re here, they’re playable, I’ve seen one, and they’re starting to show intent. Bobium Brawlers, Studio Atelico’s debut iOS game, is one of the first I’ve seen that’s unashamedly AI-first, where players create content from prompts, and that alone makes it feel oddly brave.

This isn’t a tech demo hiding behind buzzwords, but it’s also not a AAA blockbuster trying to smuggle AI into a familiar formula. It’s a small, mobile PvP game built to prove a point: that a game with generative AI at its heart can actually work. In doing so, it hints, quietly, at what comes next. (Read how artists are actually using AI in workflows for more.)

At a glance, Bobium Brawlers looks comfortingly familiar. Turn-based card battles, creature duels, and a faint whiff of Pokémon in the structure. It’s the safest possible scaffolding for something that could otherwise feel alien, and in many ways threatening, to jobs, to creativity, to the order of things as they are now. But once you reach the creature creation phase, those limits start to fall away, and with it – whisper it – I kind of see the potential.

Creature cards are generated from text prompts, including abilities, stats and attacks. (Image credit: Studio Atelico)

A traditional approach to something new

Instead of selecting traits or stats, you describe a creature in text and watch the game turn that idea into something playable; a creature-card that’s visually distinct, mechanically viable, and immediately yours. That generation moment is genuinely impressive. It’s also where the game’s ambitions are clearest, and its contradictions easiest to spot.

Studio Atelico isn’t pretending this is a AAA experiment. This isn’t a $200m production trying to replace designers with prompts. It feels closer to how games once adopted middleware like Havok, a focused system that enables new kinds of interaction. The Atelico AI Engine runs natively on device GPUs and, beyond creature generation, is designed to simulate NPCs that remember actions and respond in more believable ways.

That broader vision doesn’t fully surface in Bobium Brawlers, but you can feel it pressing against the edges. What’s here is constrained, but it teases a future where AI doesn’t just generate characters but entire lives, systems, and simulations with unsettling realism.

Combat is traditional, not game-changing. It remains to be seen if AI-generated cards are workable. (Image credit: Studio Atelico)

The card battles themselves are fine, but unmistakably conservative. This is me-too design doing a lot of structural heavy lifting for something far more experimental, working behind the scenes. That feels deliberate, particularly given how easy it could be to generate cards and decks that break the balance of the game, as well as give bad actors a new place to offend. When you hand players tools that powerful, guardrails matter.