Run, don't walk - the Snapmaker U1 hits its lowest price ever for Prime Day

Breaking news: One of the most sought-after 3D printers of 2026 just got its biggest discount yet. The Snapmaker U1 has dropped to just $721.65 exclusively for Amazon Prime members.

If you're looking for a 3D printer with zero waste, fast multicolour prints and excellent quality, look no further. It's #3 in our guide to the best 3D printers for a reason.

I didn't have this on my Prime Day bingo card, and I'm thrilled that the best US price we've ever seen on the Snapmaker U1 has just been beaten. Typically, the Snapmaker U1 retails for $999, though it is often reduced to $849 - NOW $721.65 for Amazon Prime members only.

Why is the Snapmaker U1 so popular?

(Image credit: Future)

I've been testing the Snapmaker U1 for quite some time now, and I'm chuffed with it. The printer is super fast thanks to the modular design, which comprises 4 separate toolheads. The SnapSwap system allows the printer to switch colours in just five seconds, all while reducing filament usage with zero purge/poop (yes, really).

The only other 3D printer at this level that I've tested is the Bambu Lab H2C, which takes a slightly different approach with a Vortek Nozzle-swapping system for fast colour changes. I've compared both machines against each other in a Vs piece to help you decide which one to buy.

Take a look at the video below to see just how fast this printer can change colours.

See the Snapmaker U1 in action

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