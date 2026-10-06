Run, don't walk - the Snapmaker U1 hits its lowest price ever for Prime Day
This is one of the most sought-after 3D printers of 2026
Breaking news: One of the most sought-after 3D printers of 2026 just got its biggest discount yet. The Snapmaker U1 has dropped to just $721.65 exclusively for Amazon Prime members.
If you're looking for a 3D printer with zero waste, fast multicolour prints and excellent quality, look no further. It's #3 in our guide to the best 3D printers for a reason.
I didn't have this on my Prime Day bingo card, and I'm thrilled that the best US price we've ever seen on the Snapmaker U1 has just been beaten. Typically, the Snapmaker U1 retails for $999, though it is often reduced to $849 - NOW $721.65 for Amazon Prime members only.
Why is the Snapmaker U1 so popular?
I've been testing the Snapmaker U1 for quite some time now, and I'm chuffed with it. The printer is super fast thanks to the modular design, which comprises 4 separate toolheads. The SnapSwap system allows the printer to switch colours in just five seconds, all while reducing filament usage with zero purge/poop (yes, really).
The only other 3D printer at this level that I've tested is the Bambu Lab H2C, which takes a slightly different approach with a Vortek Nozzle-swapping system for fast colour changes. I've compared both machines against each other in a Vs piece to help you decide which one to buy.
Take a look at the video below to see just how fast this printer can change colours.
See the Snapmaker U1 in action
*If you can't see the video above, please refresh the page.
Subscribe to the Creative Bloq newsletter for details of expert-curated offers, bringing the tools you need to create – and products perfect for the design-obsessed.
Beth is Creative Bloq’s Ecommerce Writer and has the fun job of finding you the very best prices and deals on creative tech. Beth kicked off her journalistic career writing for Digital Camera World and has since earned bylines on TechRadar and PetsRadar too. With a Master's degree in Photography, Beth loves getting to tinker with new cameras, especially camera phones, as the resident Samsung fan on the team.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.