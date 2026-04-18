Designers! You ALL need to come to OFFF Barcelona

Though I've been editor of Creative Bloq for a number of years now, I'm almost embarrassed to admit I'd never come to OFFF Festival, Barcelona. I watched merrily as team members came along, and didn't realise what I was missing out on. To help you avoid making the same mistakes I have, I'm here to tell you exactly why you need to come to this inspiring, friendly, buzzing, relaxed festival at least once in your creative life.

I feel so strongly about it that I'm writing whilst still here, sitting in the sunshine on the steps next to one of the two outdoor screens and riding high on the sound of creative conversations all around me.

There's something special about this place, and you can feel it as soon as the doors open on the first day. Where other industry events can feel worthy but high minded, full of talks but less of natural creative connections, the vibe here is one of collaboration, debate and spark on and off the stage. It's such a friendly place, impeccably run. And it's in a beaut of a location.

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So here are just some of the reasons you need to book a ticket for next year as soon as they go on sale. If you need further convincing, look out for my thorough highlights article coming soon, and the range of interviews I've done with amazing artists and designers.

01. Diverse creative program

(Image credit: Future)

I've already published gushing articles about the invigorating keynote speeches from Uncommon's Nils Leonard and JKR's Tosh Hall, which genuinely sent tingles around the room. But it isn't only the big branding agencies that deliver here. Other highlights ranged from photographers to 3D animators and UI designers – every design discipline you can imagine has been covered in some form. The talks ranged from illuminating advice formats to personal stories, vulnerabilities, and practical tips and tricks.

Though there is a host of multidisciplinary and global designers showcasing their skills and knowledge, there is a feeling of community coming together (after attending, the "magic trick" that's behind Uncommon's visual identity really makes sense). Common themes onstage include thoughtful observations about technology, the importance of saying "yes" and an overall positivity really needed in these challenging creative times.

You can see this year's program here to get an idea of what has been on offer.

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(Image credit: Future)

02. A truly special community feel

(Image credit: Future)

That feeling of community isn't only onstage – everyone is kind, chatty, brave, opinionated and vibrant. I've yet to talk to someone that wasn't completely open to a chat – and it feels like everyone has a shared goal to make the most of the opportunity offered by this unique event.

People are taking the chance to have the kinds of conversations we need to be having right now within the international creative community – and you can palpably feel lightbulb moments happening all around. How often do you get to talk informally to creatives from around the world?

03. The vibes

(Image credit: Future)

Outside, DJs play between talks on the screens. There's a design market selling independently designed items including clothes, food trucks and plenty of places to sit. When your head is too full and you need a minute, it's a great place to just 'be'.

04. Barcelona!

(Image credit: Alexander Spatari via Getty Images)

It's hard to imagine a better city for this celebration of community. The venue is ideal – not only is it a roomy and easy to navigate inner space, the building is set within a spacious area of the city, with the outside spaces opening out onto to the streets. This makes it feel less a conference and more a living, breathing, vibrant event that sits in the heart of Barcelona. Whether or not you get the chance to go out and explore the city, you're aware of being here throughout the event, which invokes a sense of freedom not offered by stuffy conference centres, or places set away from the main city.

I can't stress it strongly enough, put this event into your calendar for next year and book tickets as soon as they're available.