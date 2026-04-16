"No-one stole your idea, you just took too long" – Nils Leonard kicks off OFFF 2026 with stellar advice for creatives
From apathy and AI to the value of your work; Nils shares illuminating tips for success.
Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Nils Leonard just opened OFFF Festival with a fantastic keynote that offered pertinent advice to creatives working today. Covering a vast range of current issues with his signature disruptive style, Nils promised a view from inside the studio, something that feels like truly valuable insight given the studio in question is Uncommon – one of the most energetic agencies around.
"The following are things I've learned, stolen and found along the way," Nils began. I'll round up just three of the many gems of advice he shared to give you a flavour of the wisdom shared in the room at OFFF Barcelona 2026. Keep checking in for more of my coverage of OFFF as I'll be in the room for the next three days.
01. In an era of prompts, taste is the ultimate differentiator
"The vibe, the style, your taste, your energy – I think this is a really important conversation. We talk so much about the idea and strategy, all that grown up stuff," Nils said. "I think truthfully, in an age of AI, your taste is going to be the only way you make a difference."
But surely taste is something inherent? Can you really be taught taste?
Nils' response is to quote Anna Wintour: "It can be helped by the obsessive accumulation of high-quality inputs".
"Become a collector," Nils said. "Of beautiful, unusual, new and old things".
02. No-one stole your idea, you just took too long
"Because we're all on the end of the same inputs, we're all hit with the same inspiration. At that point, if you view it like that, it's a race. How quickly and powerfully can you get your idea into market?"
Sign up to Creative Bloq's daily newsletter, which brings you the latest news and inspiration from the worlds of art, design and technology.
At Uncommon, they work on the theory that they would rather something was 80% done and "out there". Wait for 100% perfect, Nils said, and you'll get second place.
03. Your work is worth whatever you say it's worth
Take your attitude to your work's worth from art, Nils says. It's not about how long it took, or the resource that went into it. It's about how good the idea is.
"Damien Hirst covered a skull in crystals, and then sold it for a million quid. Someone said, no there's only 100 grand worth of crystals on that. And he said, yeah, f*** you, it's a million pounds," Nils says. "Your product is everything, that work you make is everything. Your ideas are your only currency."
I'll be talking to Nils later so watch out for a dedicated interview going up on site soon, with more of his insight. And enjoy the rest of our OFFF coverage.
Georgia has worked on Creative Bloq since 2018, and has been the site's Editor since 2023. With a specialism in branding and design, Georgia is also Programme Director of CB's award scheme – the Brand Impact Awards. As well as immersing herself with the industry through attending events like Adobe Max and the D&AD Awards and steering the site's content streams, Georgia has an eye on new commercial opportunities and ensuring they reflect the needs and interests of creatives.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.